Global Smart Irrigation Market Outlook 2020-2025 - Realistic, Optimistic, and Pessimistic Post COVID-19 Scenarios

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Irrigation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), Application, Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart irrigation market was valued at USD 961 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,056 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Government initiatives for promoting water conservation to surge the adoption of smart irrigation systems



The market has a promising growth potential owing to several driving factors such as government initiatives for promoting water conservation and the growth of smart cities opting for the conservation of water.



The smart irrigation market is currently in the introductory growth phase and is expected to witness robust growth in the future owing to the increasing role of technology in irrigation. The advent of IoT and AI-based solution have proved beneficial for the smart irrigation market and could provide further growth to the market. The impact of COVID-19 on the smart irrigation market is likely to be there for a short term, and by end of 2020 or early 2021, the market is expected to witness robust recovery with higher demand for installation of IoT devices in agricultural farms across the world to make optimum use of resources with reduced labor requirements in the fields.



The market for controllers estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The controllers are the core components in an automated agriculture system and the market for it is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of these controllers by the large commercial farms has resulted in the huge demand as well as the developments in the field of IoT in agriculture has automated the controllers to a large extent. Over the past few years, the number of smart controller products on the market has increased dramatically, with different manufacturers opting for different control technology solutions.



The market for agriculture applications estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The non-agriculture application holds a major chunk of share in the smart irrigation market however the use of smart irrigation systems in agriculture has been on the rise with substantial growth prospects. The rising concerns to feed the growing population and focus on sustainable development has led to the use of precision irrigation to provide optimum inputs. Moreover, the rising labor crisis has fuelled the need for smart irrigation systems so as to reduce dependency on human labor.



Smart irrigation market in the Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025



Major driving factors for the growth of the smart irrigation market in the APAC region are the rising investments in the ag-tech sector in countries like India, China, Australia and the increasing penetration of remote sensing technology along with the integration of IoT devices with smart phones. The APAC region has a tremendous growth potential owing to several investments made in the agriculture technology by established players in the region. Other driving factors for the growth of this market are strong government support, increased crop productivity, and minimal water wastage using smart irrigation systems. Agriculture, turf, landscape, and ground care are the major application areas for smart irrigation in APAC.



