Global Smart Irrigation Market Report 2021 Featuring Toro Co, Rain Bird, Hunter industries, Netafim, Stevens Water Monitoring System, Galocn, Rachio, Weathersmatic, Banyan Water

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Irrigation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart irrigation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the smart irrigation market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture and non-agriculture irrigation industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, growth in smart cities, and increasing the need for efficient irrigation systems.

The study includes the smart irrigation market size and forecast for the global smart irrigation market through 2024, segmented by system, component, application, end use industry, and region.

Some of the smart irrigation companies profiled in this report include Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter industries, Netafim, Stevens Water Monitoring System, Galocn, Rachio, Weathersmatic, Banyan Water.

Some of the features of smart irrigation market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Smart irrigation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by system, component, application, and end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart irrigation market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart irrigation in the smart irrigation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart irrigation in the smart irrigation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart irrigation market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Irrigation Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Irrigation Market by System

3.3.1: Weather-based Controller

3.3.2: Sensor-based Controller

3.3.3: Smart Flow Meter

3.4: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Component

3.4.1: Controller

3.4.2: Sensor

3.4.3: Water Flow Meter

3.5: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Application

3.5.1: Water Resources Management

3.5.2: Soil Management

3.5.3: Ground Water Management

3.6: Global Smart Irrigation Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Agricultural

3.6.1.1: Greenhouse

3.6.1.2: Open Field

3.6.2: Non-Agricultural

3.6.2.1: Residential

3.6.2.2: Turf and Landscape

3.6.2.3: Golf Courses

3.6.2.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Irrigation Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Irrigation Market

4.3: European Smart Irrigation Market

4.4: APAC Smart Irrigation Market

4.5: ROW Smart Irrigation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by System

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Smart Irrigation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Smart Irrigation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Smart Irrigation Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toro Company

7.2: Rain Bird Corporation

7.3: Hunter industries

7.4: Netafim

7.5: Stevens Water Monitoring System

7.6: Galocn

7.7: Rachio

7.8: Weathersmatic

7.9: Banyan Water



