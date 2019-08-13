Global Smart Label Market to 2024 - Increasing Penetration of Near Field Communication Systems (NFC)

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Label Market: World Market Review By Technology, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Label Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 7.64% During 2019-2024.



The technological segment of Smart Label has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making coupled with emergence of big data and internet of things has led to increasing retail transactions backed by rising e-commerce market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Label market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include strong consumption pattern with ease in the identification of products reducing the review timing coupled with greater adoption of smart labels by online giants to keep a track on supply chain analysis is likely to drive the regional market.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Smart Label market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Label market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Smart Label: Market Outlook



5. Global Smart Label: Product Outlook



6. Global Smart Label Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Smart Label Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Consumer Income and Spending

6.1.2 Emergence of Big Data and Internet of Things

6.1.3 Burgeoning E-commerce market

6.2 Global Smart Label Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Costs of Smart Labels

6.2.2 Accurate Indoor Positioning and Scalability

6.3 Global Smart Label Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing awareness among consumers owing to the transparency of products

6.3.2 Growing demand for Smart labels in Logistics and Supply-Chain industry

6.3.3 Increasing penetration of Near Field Communication System (NFC)

6.4 Global Smart Label Market: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 Key developments in smart label market

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Smart Label Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Smart Label Market: By Value, Historical Period (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global Smart Label Market: By Value, By Forecast Period 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.3 Global Smart Label Market - Segmental Analysis: By Technology: By Value, 2014-2024

7.3.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Global Near Field Communication Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labeling Technology Market, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

7.4 Global Smart Label Market - Segmental Analysis; By Application

7.4.1 Global Smart Label Market, By Food and Beverage 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.2 Global Smart Label Market, By Food and Beverage 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Global Smart Label Market, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.4 Global Smart Label Market, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.5 Global Smart Label Market, By Automotive 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.6 Global Smart Label Market, By Automotive 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.7 Global Smart Label Market, By Logistics 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.8 Global Smart Label Market, By Logistics 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.9 Global Smart Label Market, By Retail 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.10 Global Smart Label Market, By Retail 2019-2024 (USD Million)

7.4.11 Global Smart Label Market, By Others 2014-2018 (USD Million)

7.4.12 Global Smart Label Market, By Others 2019-2024 (USD Million)



8. Global Smart Label Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global Smart Label Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

8.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Label Market - By Region, By Volume



Companies Mentioned



Alien Technology

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL industries

Thin Film Electronics

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intermec

Nedap

Smartrac

Invengo Information Technology

Sato Holding's Corporation

