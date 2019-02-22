Global Smart Labels Market 2015-2018 & 2027 - Recent Technological Developments and Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Labels Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Labels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements in printed electronics, increasing demand in logistics, recent technological developments in smart labels and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technological Advancements in Printed Electronics

3.1.2 Increasing Demand in Logistics

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Smart Labels

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Labels Market, By Technology

4.1 RFID Labels

4.1.1 Low Frequency (LF) RFID

4.1.2 High Frequency (HF) RFID

4.1.3 Ultra High Frequency RFID

4.2 Electronic Article Surveillance Labels (EAS)

4.2.1 UHF, Gen 2 RFID EAS

4.2.2 Microwave EAS

4.2.3 Electro-Magnetic (AM) EAS

4.2.4 Acousto-Magnetic (AM) EAS

4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

4.4 Sensing Labels

4.4.1 Temperature Sensing Labels

4.4.2 Chemical Sensing Labels

4.4.3 Humidity Sensing Labels

4.4.4 Position/Tilt Sensing Labels

4.5 Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels



5 Smart Labels Market, By Application

5.1 Equipment

5.2 Electronic & It Assets

5.3 Retail Inventory

5.4 Pallets Tracking

5.5 Perishable Goods

5.6 Other Applications



6 Smart Labels Market, By End User

6.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

6.2 Manufacturing

6.3 Logistics

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Retail

6.6 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.7 Food & Beverages

6.8 Other End Users



7 Smart Labels Market, By Component

7.1 Microprocessors

7.2 Memories

7.3 Batteries

7.4 Transceivers

7.5 Other Components



8 Smart Labels Market, By Printing Technology

8.1 Screen

8.2 Digital

8.3 Gravure

8.4 Flexographic



9 Smart Labels Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Thin Film Electronics ASA

11.2 Intermec Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.)

11.3 Alien Technology, Inc.

11.4 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

11.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.6 CCL Industries, Inc.

11.7 Zebra Technologies Corporation

11.8 Sato Holdings Corporation

11.9 Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

11.10 Smartrac N.V.

11.11 Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd.

11.12 Atlas RFID store

11.13 Displaydata Ltd.

11.14 William Frick & Company

11.15 SmartCAT

11.16 Advantech U.S.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8k9mdk/global_smart?w=5

