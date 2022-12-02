Global Smart Learning Device Market to Reach $154.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18%

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Learning Device Market: Analysis By Sub Category (Educational Tablets, Educational Smart Watches, Translation Tools, Smart Education Robotics and Others), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart learning device market was valued at US$56.28 billion in 2021. The market value is projected to grow to US$154.16 billion by 2027. Smart learning devices are sophisticated tools which enable learners to absorb knowledge and skills in a more effective, efficient, and easy manner.

These devices helps in creating an interactive, collaborative, and visual paradigm that aims to boost student engagement and allow teachers to adapt to students' talents, interests, and learning preferences. The smart learning device market is involved with production of smart learning devices for educational institutions, personal end users and corporate organizations.

The factors such as increased penetration of internet, digital transformation, rising demand for higher education and shift towards e-learning are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 18% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Sub Category: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into five segments based on the sub-category: Educational tablets, Educational smart watches, Translation tools, Smart education robotics and Others. In 2021, the educational tablets segment held the largest share of the global smart learning device market. Educational tablets provides additional features like highlight text, notes, dictionary, calculator and visual tools making learning process faster, easier and efficient for teachers and students. Smart education robotics is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period, owing to growing importance of skills in robotics and programming, digitalisation and technology development.

By Region: The report provides insight into the smart learning device market based on the regions namely North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America . North America held the largest share in the market. Within North America , the US is the largest growing market owing to rising demand for higher education, rising number of universities and colleges and increasing investment in educational technologies.

, , , & , and . held the largest share in the market. Within , the US is the largest growing market owing to rising demand for higher education, rising number of universities and colleges and increasing investment in educational technologies. Within Europe , Germany held the highest share of the market, whereas Spain is expected to be the fastest-growing smart leaning device market in the forecasted period.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global smart learning device market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as the increased penetration of internet, digital transformation, rising demand for higher education, shift towards e-learning, etc. The emergence of the internet and ever-evolving technology has made learning interactive, engaging, motivating, and handy as digital formats allow students to easily access content and customize the study material based on an individual's learning speed, ability and interest, allowing students to personalize their education. This has created a demand for online learning courses and hence the demand for smart devices like smart phones, PCs and tablets which are needed for accessing and studying of these online course material. So rising penetration of internet has created a positive impact on the growth of smart learning device market.

Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as security and privacy risk, poor technical training of teachers, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), integration of AI into smart learning, rising penetration of cloud computing, emergence of 5G, etc. in recent years, etc. Integration of 5G networks into education will revolutionize connectivity issues and streamline classroom logistics while improving the quality of the entire learning experience. So, emergence of 5G will create more demand for online learning courses boosting the demand for smart devices like smart phones, whiteboards and tablets needed for studying of online course materials in the forecasted years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



