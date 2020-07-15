Global Smart Lighting Industry
Global Smart Lighting Market to Reach US$28.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Lighting estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.4% share of the global Smart Lighting market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 22% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Cree, Inc.
- Current, Powered by GE
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Gooee Limited
- Hafele America Co.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
- Ketra Inc.
- Legrand Group
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Lifi Labs, Inc.
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Nualight Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Signify Holding
- Switchmate, Inc.
- SYSKA LED Lights Pvt., Ltd.
- Taolight Company Limited
- Virtual Extension Ltd.
- Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting
- Zumtobel Group AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Wired Technology (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Wired Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Wireless Technology (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Wireless Technology (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Indoor Application (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Indoor Application (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Outdoor Application (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Outdoor Application (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Smart Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Chinese Smart Lighting Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 37: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Smart Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Smart Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Smart Lighting Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 44: European Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Smart Lighting Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 46: Smart Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: European Smart Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Smart Lighting Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: French Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 52: French Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 54: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: German Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Smart Lighting Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Italian Smart Lighting Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 64: Smart Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Italian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 74: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 76: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Smart Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 87: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker