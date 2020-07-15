Global Smart Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Lighting estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.4% share of the global Smart Lighting market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 22% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Current, Powered by GE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Gooee Limited

Hafele America Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

Ketra Inc.

Legrand Group

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lifi Labs, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Nualight Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Signify Holding

Switchmate, Inc.

SYSKA LED Lights Pvt., Ltd.

Taolight Company Limited

Virtual Extension Ltd.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Zumtobel Group AG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Wired Technology (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Wired Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Wireless Technology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Wireless Technology (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Indoor Application (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Indoor Application (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Outdoor Application (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Outdoor Application (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Smart Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Chinese Smart Lighting Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Smart Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Smart Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 42: European Smart Lighting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Smart Lighting Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 46: Smart Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: European Smart Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Smart Lighting Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: French Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 52: French Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: German Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 58: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Smart Lighting Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Italian Smart Lighting Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 63: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: Smart Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Italian Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Italian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 76: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Smart Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449678/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

