Global Smart Luggage Market Report 2021: Historical Data 2016-2019, Base Year of 2020, 2021 Estimates & Forecasts 2022-2026
Feb 11, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Luggage Market By Technology (Connectivity, Sim Card and USB Charging), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID and Bluetooth), By Application (Real-Time Tracking, Proximity Sensors, and Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Luggage Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, due to the increase in travelling for leisure or business and technological innovations in the baggage segment.
Moreover, increasing proliferation of internet of things and additional features, such as Bluetooth charging, GPS and electronic locks, are further propelling the growth of the market. In terms of connectivity, RFID is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of existing infrastructure for the scanning of RFID tags at the airports.
Based on the application, the Global Smart Luggage Market has been segmented into real-time tracking, proximity sensors, remote locking, digital scaling & others. The real-time application and remote locking segments are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of luggage misplacement by the airlines.
Regionally, North America dominated the smart luggage market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue in the future on account of high adoption of technology advanced products and presence of manufacturing companies in the region.
The demand for smart luggage is increasing in Asia Pacific and the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR until 2026, on account of surging footfall and increasing air traffic.
Some of the leading players in the Global Smart Luggage Market are Barracuda, Inc., Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L, Horizn Studios GmbH, TraxPack LLC, Modobag, Delsey S.A., Planet Traveler USA, Away Com INC, Neit Products Ltd, RIMOWA GmbH & Co Distribution KG, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
