Global Smart Medical Devices Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Medical Devices estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR



The Smart Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Everist Genomics

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Philips Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Sonova

Sotera Wireless

Vital Connect

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

