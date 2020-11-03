Global Smart Mining Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Mining estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Asset Management segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The Smart Mining market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



Safety and Security Systems Segment to Record 18.4% CAGR



In the global Safety and Security Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$735.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Wenco International Mining Systems









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Mining Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

