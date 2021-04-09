Global Smart Packaging Markets, 2017-2020 & 2020-2027 - Opportunities in Rising Industrialization and Superior Logistics and Supply Chain Management in India And China

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging {Ethanol Emitters}, Intelligent Packaging {Indicators}), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Geography- Global Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $43.6 billion by 2027.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing proportion of older people and changes in the consumer lifestyle, increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions from the food processing and pharmaceutical sector, growing consumer concern for food wastage reduction, and demand for smart and functional packaging.

Moreover, the growing e-commerce market and rising industrialization in the emerging economies including India and China coupled with strong demand for superior logistics and supply chain management is likely to drive the industry over the forecast period. However, the high cost and unwillingness of brand owners to pay an additional cost of smart packaging are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the smart packaging market over the last four years (2017-2020).

The key players operating in the global smart packaging market are 3M (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), American Thermal Instruments (U.S.), Temptime Corporation (U.S.), Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland), International Paper (U.S.), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), R.R. Donnelly & Sons (RRD) Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Smartglyph Ltd. (U.K.).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the packaging technology, application, and countries/regions?

What is the historical market for smart packaging across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global smart packaging market?

Who are the major players in the global market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What recent developments have taken place in the global smart packaging market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global smart packaging market and how do they compete with the other market players?

