Global Smart Pillows Market Size to Grow by USD 661.29 Million, 37% of Market's Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart pillows market size is expected to grow by USDS 661.29 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The demand for higher levels of comfort from developed areas, high incidences of sleep disorders, and increasing investments in sleep technology are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, the high cost of smart pillows, and less production rate of smart pillows will hamper the market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Pillows Market 2022-2026

Smart Pillows Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for higher levels of comfort from developed countries. The US is the key market for smart pillows in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

Smart Pillows Market: Some Companies Covered:

ADVANSA GmbH - The company offers smart pillows such as Advansa iX 21 smart pillow.

Casper Sleep Inc. - The company offers smart pillows such as foam pillows with snow technology.

Gio Clavis Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart pillows such as Gio Smart pillow.

pillow. Mediflow Inc. - The company offers smart pillows such as water pillows with elite memory foam.

Moona - The company offers smart pillows such as Moona 2, comprising a pillow pad with a tracker.

10minds.

iSense

MAETEL

Pressure Profile Systems

REM Fit

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Smart Nora

The Sleep Co.

Wendre Group

Smart Pillows Market: Market Driver

The demand for higher levels of comfort in developed countries is driving market growth. The demand for smart home accessories has been spurred by rising customer interest in smart home ecosystems. Tech-savvy customers are up-to-date with recent innovations and prefer connected home solutions. The adoption of smart technology devices has significantly increased the demand for products for smart homes worldwide. Thus, the growing penetration of smart homes will drive the growth of the global smart pillows market during the forecast period.

Smart Pillows Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises physical stores that offer smart pillows and beds, such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. The specialty stores retail format is the largest revenue generator in the global smart pillows market.

Smart Pillows Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Smart Pillows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 661.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 17.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 10minds., ADVANSA GmbH, Casper Sleep Inc., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., iSense, MAETEL, Mediflow Inc., Moona, Pressure Profile Systems, REM Fit, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smart Nora, The Sleep Co., and Wendre Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

