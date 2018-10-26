Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022: Key Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Digital Transformation in Industry Verticals Such as BFSI and Manufacturing
The "Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Process Application Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.24% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the adoption of SPAs in manufacturing, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the digital transformation in various sectors. Digital transformation in industry verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing is driving the smart process application market. One trend affecting this market is the growing dependence on the Internet. The increasing penetration rate of the Internet is enabling people to share their personal information on the Internet.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high implementation and maintenance costs. The high price of deploying on-premise smart process application software is one of the major challenges in the market for SMEs in developing economies such as China and India.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Dell Technologies
- IBM
- JDA Software
- OpenText
- SAP
- Verint Systems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising adoption of bring your own device (BYOD)
- Emergence of business-to-device (B2D)
- Growing dependence on the Internet
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
