Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022: Key Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Digital Transformation in Industry Verticals Such as BFSI and Manufacturing

The "Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Process Application Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Process Application Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the adoption of SPAs in manufacturing, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the digital transformation in various sectors. Digital transformation in industry verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing is driving the smart process application market. One trend affecting this market is the growing dependence on the Internet. The increasing penetration rate of the Internet is enabling people to share their personal information on the Internet.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high implementation and maintenance costs. The high price of deploying on-premise smart process application software is one of the major challenges in the market for SMEs in developing economies such as China and India.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Dell Technologies

IBM

JDA Software

OpenText

SAP

Verint Systems

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising adoption of bring your own device (BYOD)

Emergence of business-to-device (B2D)

Growing dependence on the Internet

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kthp5s/global_smart?w=5

