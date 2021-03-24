Global Smart Retail Devices Market (2020 to 2027) - Technological Advancement With Real-Time Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail Devices Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart retail devices market was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Retail stores are focusing on using the emerging technologies such as cloud, mobile, RFID, beacons, and others, to provide connected retail services and better shopping experience to customers. For instance, store owners are integrating sensors in the key zones of retail stores and connecting them to cloud through a gateway that enables real-time data analysis related to products, sales, and customers from the sensors.



The growing incorporation of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and IoT, to improve store operations, facilitate accurate inventory management, and enhance consumer's shopping experience is one of the key trends escalating market growth.



The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global smart retail devices market. This report also provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. It includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features the strategies adopted by the Key market Players to maintain their foothold in the market.



Factors such as increase in use of robotics and automation in the retail industry, a rise in the adoption of big data analytics & IoT in retail industry and surge in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth are the major drivers significantly affecting the market growth. However, increased maintenance costs of advanced high-end computing systems and high risks of customer data thefts have a significant negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements with real-time data analysis and increase in number of smart stores are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.



The global smart retail devices market share is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is analyzed across digital signage, smart labels, smart payments, smart carts, electronic shelf labels, and others. By application, market is classified into smart transportation, predictive equipment maintenance, inventory management, smart fitting room, foot traffic monitoring, and others. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key smart retail devices market analysis profiled in the report include IBM, Intel, Cisco, NXP semiconductors, Microsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instrument, Softbank Robotics and PAX global technology. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global smart retail devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global smart retail devices market.

The global smart retail devices market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. By region (2017-2019)

3.3.2. By applicant

3.4. MARKET DYNAMicS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing use of robotics and automation in retail industry

3.4.1.2. Rising adoption of big data analytics & IoT in retail industry

3.4.1.3. Surge in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increased maintenance cost of high-end devices

3.4.2.2. Risk towards consumer data thefts

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Technological advancement with real-time data analytics

3.4.3.2. Increasing number of smart stores

3.5. COVID IMPACT

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.4. Parent industry impact

3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense:

3.5.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products

3.5.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model

3.5.6. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: SMART RETAIL DEVicES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. DIGITAL SIGNAGE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SMART LABELS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. SMART PAYMENTS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. SMART CARTS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. ELECTRONic SHELF LABELS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SMART RETAIL DEVicES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMART TRANSPORTATION

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. PREDicTIVE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. SMART FITTING ROOM

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. FOOT TRAFFIC MONITORING

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: SMART RETAIL DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.3. EUROPE

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2019

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

7.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. IBM

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. R&D Expenditure

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. INTEL

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. R&D expenditure

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. NXP SEMicONDUCTOR

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. R&D Expenditure

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. CISCO

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. MicROSOFT

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. R&D expenditure

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. NVIDIA CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. R&D expenditure

8.6.6. Business performance

8.7. SAMSUNG ELECTRONicS

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. R&D expenditure

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SOFTBANKS ROBOTicS

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. R&D Expenditure

8.9.6. Business performance

8.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



