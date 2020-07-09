Global Smart Retail Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Amazon, Bosch Group & Broadcom Limited Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Retail market accounted for $14.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $84.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of big data analytics, machine learning, block chain, and artificial intelligence technologies by retailers and reducing cost of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high risk of customer data thefts is restraining the market growth.



Smart Retail consists of set of technologies specially designed to offer faster, smarter, and safer service to customers during shopping. Surveys are being carried out by retailers to recognize customer actions and requirements. They are also adopting several solutions to attract customers. Use of such technologies helps the retailers to promote a better brand image and increase sales.



Based on application, the foot-traffic monitoring segment is likely to have a huge demand due to continuous rise in population and its increase in awareness among retailers. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it has a large number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and other types of retail stores.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Retail Market include Amazon, Bosch Group, Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, First Data, Google LLC, Honeywell, Huawei Investment & Holding, IBM Corporation, Ingenico, Intel, LG Display, Par Technology, PAX Global Technology, Softbank Robotics Holdings and Verifone.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Retail Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Hardware



6 Global Smart Retail Market, By Retail Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardlines and Leisure Goods

6.3 Fast-moving Consumer Goods

6.4 Apparel and Accessories



7 Global Smart Retail Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Label

7.2.1 Smart Shelf

7.2.2 Smart Beacon

7.3 Visual Marketing

7.3.1 Digital Signage

7.4 Intelligent System

7.4.1 Virtual Reality

7.4.2 Smart Carts

7.4.3 Interactive Kiosk

7.4.4 Augment Reality

7.5 Smart Payment System

7.5.1 POS System

7.5.2 Mobile Payment Application

7.5.3 e - payment System

7.6 Other Systems

7.6.1 Analytics

7.6.2 Robotics



8 Global Smart Retail Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Brand Protection

8.3 Foot-traffic Monitoring

8.4 Inventory Management

8.5 Loyalty Management and Payment

8.6 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

8.7 Smart Fitting Rooms



9 Global Smart Retail Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Amazon

11.2 Bosch Group

11.3 Broadcom Limited

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.5 First Data

11.6 Google LLC

11.7 Honeywell

11.8 Huawei Investment & Holding

11.9 IBM Corporation

11.10 Ingenico

11.11 Intel

11.12 LG Display

11.13 Par Technology

11.14 PAX Global Technology

11.15 Softbank Robotics Holdings

11.16 Verifone



