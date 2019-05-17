Global Smart Space Markets, 2019-2024 - Increase in Adoption of IoT, AI, and ML to Drive the Smart Space Market

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Space Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Energy Optimization and Management, Emergency Management, and Security Management), Premises Type (Commercial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart space market estimated to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 19.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption rate in green building initiatives and environmental concerns to drive the growth of the market



With increase in sustainable green building due to environmental concerns and penetration of technology in our day to day life, there is an increase in the growth of adoption rate. Green buildings are the buildings that majorly focus on efficiency, effective lifecycle, and performance of the buildings. However, the need for high initial capital would limit the growth of the market.



Increase in adoption of IoT, AI, and ML to drive the smart space market in the coming future



Companies providing smart space solutions across the world are adopting Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) to offer varied services to the customers in commercial and residential segments. As companies are putting more efforts in Research and Development (R&D), smart technologies are getting more intelligent. Smart spaces can now sense the people in the premise and store their movements across space, enabling it to tune itself to contextualize and adapt to occupant's need. Smart space platform services include telepresence, location and traffic sensing, interactive walls, and even digital assistants.



Rapid implementation, reduced operational cost, 247 data accessibility, scalability, and ease of use to drive the adoption of cloud-based smart space solutions

The smart space software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud, as per the business requirement. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Cloud-based smart space solutions present a cost-effective and efficient way to handle all the analytics requirements of smart solution providers. In the cloud deployment model, the smart space solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and all the data and analytics workloads are cloud-based.



Smart space market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is an emerging region in terms of adopting smart space software and services, and China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major economies contributing to the exponential growth of the smart space market in this region. Companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth. Opportunities for smaller analytics vendors to introduce innovative analytics solutions for many verticals have also increased.

