Global Smart Surface Markets Report, 2021-2026: Future Impact of Smart Surfaces Upon Key Industry Verticals Including Telecommunications

Jan. 31, 2022 -- The "Smart Surface Market by Solution, Sector and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report

This report evaluates the smart surfaces market including technologies, materials, solutions and applications. It assesses vendor strategies, product and service offerings. The report also analyzes the future impact of smart surfaces upon key industry verticals including telecommunications, where it will play a critical role in support of radio access networks for 5G,6G and beyond.

Select Report Findings:

The overall smart surface market is poised to exceed $100 billion by 2026

by 2026 Smart surface solutions in support of 6Gnetworks and devices will reach $16 billion by 2035

by 2035 Testing and simulations will be a very important to prepare for smart surfaces in wireless environments

While largely in the R&D phase, smart surface technology will soon be productized for certain early adopter applications such as communications, heat dissipation, and various sensing solutions. Some leading companies are focused upon the formulation, application and characterization of easy-to-clean coatings as well as development of novel components, such as novel polymers, particles or hybrid materials therefrom.

Smart surface production involves the integration of various technologies that are aggregated into materials to provide many benefits including sensing, temperature control, signal relay, and more. Sensing and coating production are two components of smart surface material production that will be very important in many sectors including construction, energy, transportation, medical and healthcare, electronics, military and security, and others.

Initially, smart surfaces will be placed onto existing facilities such as factory walls, buildings and other assets. Over time, smart surfaces will be integrated into manufacturing and building materials. In enterprise environments, personnel will become increasingly less aware of the presence of smart surfaces as they will be prefabricated as part of walls, desks, etc.

The anticipated expansion of smart surface technology is going to have a considerable impact on some industry verticals. The transportation industry will be a key beneficiary as smart surfaces are built into vehicles, roadways, railways, and more. The use of antimicrobial surfaces in the medical and healthcare sector is also another major growth factor for the smart surface market.

The communications industry will also benefit from smart surface technology as solutions will facilitate self-adaptable and/or reconfigurable materials that can modify radio signals between transmitters and receivers. This will enhance capacity, coverage, and security. It will also create opportunities for future applications such as positioning, localization and embedded computing/intelligence. The addition of reconfigurable feature/functionality creates an opportunity to offer wireless-on-demand as a service.

Future radio access networks will be highly distributed, flexible (configurable and adaptable), and software-based. RANs will be able to adapt to the environment, network and user needs, which will be both humans and machines in the case of automation and IoT solutions. To accomplish this goal, the smart surface market for telecommunications and IT will leverage software-defined reconfigurable metasurfaces, controlled by integrated electronics involving edge computing and artificial intelligence.

Looking beyond smart surfaces on infrastructure, there is also a very human and highly personalized aspect of the smart surface market. There are many opportunities for human-machine interactions with smart surface market solutions as they may be constructed/configured to be sensitive to various stimuli such as touch, pressure, temperature, mechanical forces, and others.

Materials innovations will enhance consumer wearables, improving the functionality of popular devices such as fitness and lifestyle trackers. For example, smart surfaces will be beneficial for the electronics industry such as facilitating the ability to continuously monitor vital signs of devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Smart Surface Definition

2.1.1 Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces

2.1.2 Smart Radio Environment

2.1.3 Smart Surface Construction

2.2 5G to 6G Communication System and Smart Surface Technology

2.3 RIS Technology Implementation Benefits

2.4 Smart Surface Financial Benefits

2.5 Market Driver Analysis

2.6 Market Challenge Analysis

2.7 Pandemic Impact

2.8 Value Chain Analysis

2.8.1 Smart Materials Producers

2.8.2 Semiconductor Companies

2.8.3 Coating Companies

2.8.4 IoT and Communication Service Providers

2.8.5 Device and Application Manufactures

2.9 Standardization Activities

2.9.1 ETSI to Launch New Group on RIS

2.9.2 Collaborative Research and IEEE COMSOC Initiatives

2.9.3 Policy and Equity Implications

2.9.4 Smart Surfaces Coalition

3.0 Smart Surface Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Surface Product Analysis

3.1.1 Self-Healing Materials

3.1.2 Self-Cleaning Materials

3.1.3 Self-Assembling Materials

3.1.4 Self-Sensing Materials

3.1.5 Photovoltaics Materials

3.1.6 Anti-Fouling Coatings

3.1.7 Self-Dimming/Color Shifting Coating

3.1.8 Self-Tinting Materials

3.2 Smart Surface Sensing Analysis

3.2.1 Pressure

3.2.2 Temperature

3.2.3 Movement

3.2.4 Presence/Occupancy

3.2.5 Surface Tension

3.2.6 Light

3.2.7 Mechanical Forces

3.2.8 Ionic Strength

3.2.9 pH

3.2.10 Electric and Magnetic Fields

3.3 Single Layer vs. Multi-Layer Coating

3.4 Smart Surface Application Analysis

3.4.1 General Application Area

3.4.2 Industry Vertical

3.4.3 Residential Sector

3.4.4 Commercial Sector

3.4.5 Industrial Sector

3.4.6 Government Sector

3.5 Smart Surface Product Pricing

3.5.1 Regional Impact

3.5.2 Urban Consumption

3.6 Smart Surface Technology Development and Impact

3.6.1 Impact on Daily Lives

3.6.2 Impact on Infrastructure

3.6.3 Technology Evolution

3.6.4 Technology Investment

3.6.5 Integration with Other Technologies

3.6.6 Innovation within Smart Surface Technology

3.6.7 Smarter HMIs

4.0 Smart Surface Organization Analysis

4.1 3M Company

4.2 A&K Painting

4.3 Adapta Color S.L.

4.4 Akzonobel

4.5 AnCatt Inc.

4.6 Axalta Coating Systems

4.7 BASF SE

4.8 Bayer AG

4.9 Clariant AG

4.10 Debiotech SA

4.11 Dow

4.12 DryWired

4.13 DuPont

4.14 Eastman Chemical Company

4.15 Gentex Corporation

4.16 Kansai Helios

4.17 Hempel A/S

4.18 HZO Inc.

4.19 Inducoat

4.20 Industrial Nanotech

4.21 Jotun A/S

4.22 Nanoshell Company

4.23 NanoShine Ltd.

4.24 Nanoshine Group Corp.

4.25 Nanotron Technologies (Inpixon Company)

4.26 NEI Corporation

4.27 P2i Limited

4.28 PPG Industries

4.29 Remcom

4.30 Royal DSM

4.31 RPM International

4.32 Sherwin-Williams

4.33 Surfactis Technologies

4.34 Tesla Nanocoating

4.35 The Lubrizol Corporation

4.36 TST (Thermal Spray Technologies) Inc.

4.37 Valresa Coating

4.38 Denso North America

4.39 Evonik

4.40 View Inc.

4.41 Miru Smart Technologies

4.42 Cardinal Glass

4.43 Johnson Controls

4.44 Faurecia

4.45 Henkel

4.46 Smart Surfaces Coalition

5.0 Smart Surface Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global Smart Surface Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 Global Smart Surface Product Market Value 2021 - 2026

5.3 Global Smart Surface Production Volume 2021 - 2026

5.4 Global Smart Surface Product Consumption Volume 2021 - 2026

5.5 Global 6G Communication Smart Surface Market 2030 - 2035

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

