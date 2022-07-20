Global Smart Syringes Market Report 2022: A $20+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Blood Specimen Collection, Drug Delivery, & Vaccination

Jul 20, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Syringes Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Syringes Market is projected to reach USD 20,158.50 million by 2027 from USD 5,535.53 million in 2021, at a CAGR 24.03% during the forecast period.
The report on smart syringes identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Report Highlights
- The Americas Smart Syringes Market size was estimated at USD 1,925.09 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,352.73 million in 2022, at a CAGR 23.66% to reach USD 6,884.52 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Smart Syringes Market size was estimated at USD 1,476.31 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,839.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 24.45% to reach USD 5,485.35 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Syringes Market size was estimated at USD 2,134.11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,635.12 million in 2022, at a CAGR 24.08% to reach USD 7,788.62 million by 2027.
Scope of the Report
Therapeutics:
- Active Safety Syringes
- Auto-disable Syringes
- Passive Safety Syringes
Application:
- Blood Specimen Collection
- Drug Delivery
- Vaccination
End User:
- Diagnostics Center
- Hospitals & HMOs
- Physician Clinics
Company Usability Profiles:
- AdvaCare Pharma
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocorp
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- DMC Medical Limited
- Gerresheimer AG
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- MHC Medical Products, LLC
- Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd.
- Owen Mumford Limited
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- Sharps Technology, Inc.
- Smiths Group PLC
- Sol-Millennium Medical Group
- Terumo Corporation
- UltiMed, Inc.
