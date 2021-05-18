Global Smart Thermostat Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Thermostat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostat market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A smart thermostat is a part of a control system which senses and maintains the temperature of an area. It is an automatic device which is capable of remotely switching on and off the heating of a room through the internet. Smart thermostats can be programmed and used via various mobile devices such as remote controls, smartphones and computers. They can also display the amount of heating being used and control their activity by tracking or learning the daily routine of the user.



Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the installation of smart home systems and technologies in households. This is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global smart thermostat market. Moreover, there has been a surge in the sales of various smart home voice assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home which is further driving the growth of the market. In addition, as smart thermostats help in saving electricity, their sales have been influenced by the augmented demand for energy efficient solutions. This represents another factor which is positively influencing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global smart thermostat market to reach a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2026.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Nest Labs, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Tado GmbH, Control4 Corporation, Carrier Corporation and Nortek, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart thermostat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global smart thermostat market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart thermostat market?

What are the major application segments in the global smart thermostat market?

What are the different technologies of smart thermostat?

What are the major components in the global smart thermostat market?

Which are the popular products in the global smart thermostat market?

What are the price trends of smart thermostat?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart thermostat market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart thermostat market?

What is the structure of the global smart thermostat market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart thermostat market?

How is smart thermostat manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Thermostat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Standalone Smart Thermostats

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Connected Smart Thermostats

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Learning Smart Thermostats

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Display

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Temperature Sensors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Humidity Sensors

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Motion Sensors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 WiFi

8.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2.2 Zig Bee

8.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2.3 Others

8.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Smart Thermostat Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Nest Labs, Inc.

12.3.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3.3 Ecobee, Inc.

12.3.4 Emerson Electric Co.

12.3.5 Schneider Electric SE

12.3.6 Tado GmbH

12.3.7 Control4 Corporation

12.3.8 Carrier Corporation

12.3.9 Nortek, Inc.

