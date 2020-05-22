Global Smart Tranportation Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and Siemens AG

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Transportation Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart transportation market by value, by transport mode, by solution, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the smart transportation market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the smart transportation market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global smart transportation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global smart transportation market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the smart transportation market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, and Accenture are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The global smart transportation market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The smart transportation market is expected to increase due to evolving mobility market, rapid urbanization, rising investments in smart cities, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), favourable government initiatives for developing smart transportation, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high initial capital investment and cyber security threats in smart transportation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Smart Transportation: An Overview

2.2 Smart Transportation Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Smart Transportation Market: Transportation Mode Analysis

3.3 Global Smart Transportation Market: Solution Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Transportation Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Evolving Mobility Market

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Rising Investments in Smart Cities

6.1.4 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Developing Smart Transportation

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

6.2.2 Cyber Security Threats in Smart Transportation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising New Infrastructure Investment (Integration of 5G with AI and Big Data Analytics)

6.3.2 Introduction of Smart Parking Management System

6.3.3 Growing Popularity of Connected Cars

6.3.4 Increasing Focus to Reduce Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Smart Transportation Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

8. Company Profiles



Accenture

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

