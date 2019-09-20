Global Smart Transportation Market Outlook Report 2017-2026 by Transportation Mode, Service, Product, Component, Platform, Deployment, Technology, Application
Sep 20, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Transportation market accounted for $59.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $237.143 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
Growth in transportation infrastructure, rising mega cities and population and rising number of on-road vehicles are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of standardized and uniform technology may hamper the market growth.
Smart transportation utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate transportation systems. Smart transportation systems have emerged to be a sustainable solution to serve traffic management issues. These solutions are applicable to both public and private transportation and are critical to economic growth.
By Deployment Model, Cloud segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing need for storage of data generated through these systems. Cloud solutions have a major impact on traffic management and road safety by using the internet and the storage for traffic-related decision making. Based on geography, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing parking issues and growing investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructures in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Transportation Market include IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc, General Electric Company, Cubic Corporation, Alstom, Thales Group, SAP, Accenture, Rockwell Collins, Huawei, Cubic, Amadeus, Indra Sistemas and Advanced Navigation and Positioning .
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.1 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Airways
5.2.1 Airways Solutions
5.2.1.1 Passenger Information
5.2.1.2 Smart Ticketing
5.2.1.3 Ramp Management
5.2.1.4 Freight Information System
5.2.1.5 Air Traffic Management
5.2.1.6 Other Solutions
5.3 Railways
5.3.1 Railways Solutions
5.3.1.1 Smart Ticketing
5.3.1.2 Freight Information
5.3.1.3 GIS Tracking Solutions
5.3.1.4 Passenger Information
5.3.1.5 Rail Traffic Management
5.3.1.6 Other Railways Solutions
5.4 Roadways
5.4.1 Roadways Solutions
5.4.1.1 Traffic Management
5.4.1.2 Parking Management
5.4.1.3 Vehicle Telematics
5.4.1.4 Smart Ticketing
5.4.1.5 Freight Information
5.4.1.6 Passenger Information
5.4.1.7 Integrated Supervisory Systems
5.4.1.8 Other Roadways Solutions
5.5 Maritime
5.5.1 Maritime Solutions
5.5.1.1 Vessel Tracking
5.5.1.2 Maritime Software
5.5.1.3 Port Operations Management
5.5.1.4 OtherMaritime Solutions
6 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3 Training and Consulting
6.4 Deployment and Integration
7 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)
7.3 Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)
7.4 Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)
7.5 Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)
7.6 Cooperative Vehicle Systems
8 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Real Time Streaming Analysis Software
8.2.2 Network Management Software
8.2.3 Remote Monitoring Software
8.2.4 Data Management Software
8.3 Hardware
8.3.1 RFID Tags
8.3.2 Portable Computers
8.3.3 Sensors
8.3.4 GPS Trackers
8.3.5 Other Hardwares
8.3.5.1 Box Computers
8.3.5.2 Industrial Monitor Devices
9 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas) Backend Platforms
9.3 Consumer/Enterprise Software Extension Platforms
9.4 Connectivity/M2M Platforms
9.5 Hardware specific software Platforms
10 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 On-Premise
10.3 Cloud
10.4 Hybrid
11 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Sensing Technology
11.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)
11.4 Wireless Technology
11.5 Internet of things (IoT)
12 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Public Transport
12.3 Video Management
12.3.1 Incident Detection and Prevention
12.3.2 Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance
12.3.3 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
12.4 Transit Hubs
12.5 Shared Mobility
12.5.1 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing
12.5.2 Bike Sharing
12.6 Route Information and Route Guidance
12.7 Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles
12.8 Passenger Information System
12.9 Road Safety & Security
12.10 Other Applications
12.10.1 Infotainment
12.10.2 Driver assistance
12.10.3 Well being
13 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Vendor Landscaping
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 IBM Corporation
15.2 Siemens AG
15.3 Cisco Systems, Inc
15.4 General Electric Company
15.5 Cubic Corporation
15.6 Alstom
15.7 Thales Group
15.8 SAP
15.9 Accenture
15.10 Rockwell Collins
15.11 Huawei
15.12 Cubic
15.13 Amadeus
15.14 Indra Sistemas
15.15 Advanced Navigation and Positioning
