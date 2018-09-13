Global Smart Transportation Market to 2023 - Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart transportation market is expected to grow from USD 75.00 billion in 2018 to USD 149.21 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to witness massive growth, due to factors, such as the rising urban population and high demographic rates, the increasing adoption of connected and smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure, and the increasing free trade agreements. Furthermore, government initiatives for smart cities and government authorities are adopting Public Private Partnerships (PPP) working models, which is also propelling the growth of the smart transportation market. The designing and developing connected vehicles compatible with Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), declining vehicle ownership with shared mobility, and advancing semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to provide growth opportunities for smart transportation vendors.







Smart transportation is an array of technologies that efficiently manage the existing, as well as new transportation systems to increase operational efficiencies, provide better safety, and ease the transportation needs of commuters at a low and efficient cost. The smart transportation technology comprises solutions and services for all the modes of transport roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. The improving technological advancements in the transport industry are having a significant impact on the transport industry. The adoption of smart technologies in the transport industry is widely adopted to digitally transform the conventional transportation systems to smart transportation systems.







Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). These planned investments help improve the urban transport and traffic infrastructures in France and the UK that are expected to drive the European railway transportation industry.







The smart transportation market has been demonstrating considerable growth, but recovering Return on Investment (ROI) from legacy systems, compliance with stringent transportation regulatory policies, and lack of standardized and uniform technology may restrain the growth of this market.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Smart Transportation Market



4.2 Market By Transportation Mode, 2018 vs 2023



4.3 Market By Solution in Roadways, 2018 vs 2023



4.4 Market By Service in Roadways, 2018 vs 2023



4.5 Market By Solution in Railways, 2018 vs 2023



4.6 Market By Service in Railways, 2018 vs 2023



4.7 Market By Solution in Airways, 2018 vs 2023



4.8 Market By Service in Airways, 2018 vs 2023



4.9 Market By Solution in Maritime, 2018 vs 2023



4.10 Market By Service in Maritime, 2018 vs 2023



4.11 Market Market Share Across Regions, 2018



4.12 Market Investment Scenario







5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates



5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Smart Cities and Ppp Working Model



5.2.1.3 Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure



5.2.1.4 Free Trade Agreements



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Recovering RoI From Legacy Systems



5.2.2.2 Compliance With Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies



5.2.2.3 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With ITS



5.2.3.2 Decline in Vehicle Ownership With Shared Mobility



5.2.3.3 Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Synthesizing Raw Data From Several Touchpoints



5.2.4.2 Integration Complexities Over Legacy Systems and Networks



5.2.4.3 Low Penetration of Dsrc Protocol



5.3 Smart Transportation: Ecosystem



5.4 Case Studies







6 Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Roadways



6.3 Railways



6.4 Airways



6.5 Maritime







7 Market By Roadways



7.1 Solutions in Roadways



7.1.1 Smart Ticketing



7.1.2 Parking Management



7.1.3 Traffic Management



7.1.4 Passenger Information



7.1.5 Freight Information



7.1.6 Vehicle Telematics



7.1.7 Others



7.2 Services in Roadways



7.2.1 Consulting



7.2.2 Deployment and Integration



7.2.3 Support and Maintenance







8 Smart Transportation Market, By Railways



8.1 Solutions in Railways



8.1.1 Smart Ticketing



8.1.2 Passenger Information



8.1.3 Freight Information



8.1.4 Rail Traffic Management



8.1.5 GIS Tracking Solutions



8.1.6 Others



8.2 Services in Railways



8.2.1 Consulting



8.2.2 Deployment and Integration



8.2.3 Support and Maintenance







9 Smart Transportation Market, By Airways



9.1 Solutions in Airways



9.1.1 Smart Ticketing



9.1.2 Passenger Information



9.1.3 Ramp Management



9.1.4 Freight Information System



9.1.5 Air Traffic Management



9.1.6 Others



9.2 Services in Airways



9.2.1 Consulting



9.2.2 Deployment and Integration



9.2.3 Support and Maintenance







10 Market By Maritime



10.1 Solutions in Maritime



10.1.1 Port Operations Management



10.1.2 Vessel Tracking



10.1.3 Maritime Software



10.1.4 Others



10.2 Services in Maritime



10.2.1 Consulting



10.2.2 Deployment and Integration



10.2.3 Support and Maintenance







11 Smart Transportation Market, By Application



11.1 Shared Mobility



11.1.1 Bike Sharing



11.1.2 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing



11.2 Route Information and Route Guidance



11.3 Public Transport



11.4 Transit Hubs



11.5 Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles



11.6 Video Management



11.6.1 Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance



11.6.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)



11.6.3 Incident Detection and Prevention



11.7 Others







12 Smart Transportation Market, By Region







13 Competitive Landscape



13.1 Overview



13.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Smart Transportation Market



13.3 Competitive Scenario



13.3.1 New Product Launches



13.3.2 Business Expansions



13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13.3.4 Agreements, Collaboration, and Partnerships







14 Company Profiles



14.1 Introduction



14.2 Thales Group



14.3 Huawei



14.4 Siemens



14.5 IBM



14.6 Cisco Systems



14.7 SAP



14.8 Cubic



14.9 Alstom



14.10 Bombardier



14.11 Toshiba



14.12 Harris



14.13 Saab



14.14 Veson Nautical



14.15 Advanced Navigation and Positioning



14.16 Bass Software



14.17 Bentley Systems



14.18 Indra Sistemas



14.19 Trimble



14.20 Tom Tom



14.21 Amadeus



14.22 Conduent



14.23 Kapsch



14.24 Hitachi



14.25 Descartes



14.26 Accenture



14.27 Rockwell Collins



14.28 DNV GL







15 Key Players, By Application



15.1 Introduction



15.2 Bike Sharing Vendors



15.2.1 Mobike



15.2.2 OFO



15.2.3 Bluegogo



15.2.4 Youon



15.2.5 Citi Bike



15.3 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing Vendors



15.3.1 Drivenow



15.3.2 Car2go



15.3.3 Cambio Carsharing



15.3.4 Cityhop



15.3.5 Communauto



15.4 Shared Mobility Vendors



15.4.1 Bestmile



15.4.2 Blablacar



15.4.3 Chariot



15.4.4 Uber



15.5 Road User Charging Vendors



15.5.1 Evatran (Plugless Power)



15.5.2 Witricity Corporation



15.5.3 Momentum Dynamics Corp.



15.5.4 Mojo Mobility



15.5.5 Hevo



15.6 Electric Car Vendors



15.6.1 ABB Group



15.6.2 Aerovironment



15.6.3 Tesla



15.6.4 Eaton Corporation



15.6.5 Chargepoint



15.7 Single Fare Card/Smart Ticketing Vendors



15.7.1 Gemalto NV



15.7.2 Rambus



15.7.3 Confidex Ltd.



15.7.4 NXP Semiconductors



15.7.5 CPI Card Group



15.8 Smart Parking Vendors



15.8.1 Amano Corporation



15.8.2 TKH Group-Park Assist



15.8.3 Nedap Identification Systems



15.8.4 Indigo Park Services



15.8.5 Streetline



15.9 Smart Traffic Lights/Smart Signaling Vendors



15.9.1 Federal Signal



15.9.2 Econolite



15.9.3 Aldridge Traffic Systems



15.9.4 E2S Warning Signals



15.9.5 Werma Signaltechnik GmbH



15.10 Passenger Information System Solution Vendors



15.10.1 TE Connectivity



15.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



15.10.3 Neusoft Corporation



15.10.4 Teleste Corporation



15.10.5 Medha Servo Drives



15.11 Predictive Traffic Analytics Vendors



15.11.1 PTV Group



15.11.2 Spacetime Insight



15.11.3 Predikto



15.11.4 Cyient



15.11.5 Tiger Analytics



15.12 Driverless Car Vendors



15.12.1 Alphabet (Google)



15.12.2 Continental



15.12.3 Delphi Technologies



15.12.4 Bosch



15.12.5 Harman International Industries





