Global Smart Transportation Market to 2023 - Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Presents Market Opportunities
The "Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode, Solution, Service, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart transportation market is expected to grow from USD 75.00 billion in 2018 to USD 149.21 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.
The market is expected to witness massive growth, due to factors, such as the rising urban population and high demographic rates, the increasing adoption of connected and smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure, and the increasing free trade agreements. Furthermore, government initiatives for smart cities and government authorities are adopting Public Private Partnerships (PPP) working models, which is also propelling the growth of the smart transportation market. The designing and developing connected vehicles compatible with Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), declining vehicle ownership with shared mobility, and advancing semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to provide growth opportunities for smart transportation vendors.
Smart transportation is an array of technologies that efficiently manage the existing, as well as new transportation systems to increase operational efficiencies, provide better safety, and ease the transportation needs of commuters at a low and efficient cost. The smart transportation technology comprises solutions and services for all the modes of transport roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. The improving technological advancements in the transport industry are having a significant impact on the transport industry. The adoption of smart technologies in the transport industry is widely adopted to digitally transform the conventional transportation systems to smart transportation systems.
Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). These planned investments help improve the urban transport and traffic infrastructures in France and the UK that are expected to drive the European railway transportation industry.
The smart transportation market has been demonstrating considerable growth, but recovering Return on Investment (ROI) from legacy systems, compliance with stringent transportation regulatory policies, and lack of standardized and uniform technology may restrain the growth of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Smart Transportation Market
4.2 Market By Transportation Mode, 2018 vs 2023
4.3 Market By Solution in Roadways, 2018 vs 2023
4.4 Market By Service in Roadways, 2018 vs 2023
4.5 Market By Solution in Railways, 2018 vs 2023
4.6 Market By Service in Railways, 2018 vs 2023
4.7 Market By Solution in Airways, 2018 vs 2023
4.8 Market By Service in Airways, 2018 vs 2023
4.9 Market By Solution in Maritime, 2018 vs 2023
4.10 Market By Service in Maritime, 2018 vs 2023
4.11 Market Market Share Across Regions, 2018
4.12 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates
5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Smart Cities and Ppp Working Model
5.2.1.3 Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure
5.2.1.4 Free Trade Agreements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Recovering RoI From Legacy Systems
5.2.2.2 Compliance With Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies
5.2.2.3 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With ITS
5.2.3.2 Decline in Vehicle Ownership With Shared Mobility
5.2.3.3 Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Synthesizing Raw Data From Several Touchpoints
5.2.4.2 Integration Complexities Over Legacy Systems and Networks
5.2.4.3 Low Penetration of Dsrc Protocol
5.3 Smart Transportation: Ecosystem
5.4 Case Studies
6 Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Roadways
6.3 Railways
6.4 Airways
6.5 Maritime
7 Market By Roadways
7.1 Solutions in Roadways
7.1.1 Smart Ticketing
7.1.2 Parking Management
7.1.3 Traffic Management
7.1.4 Passenger Information
7.1.5 Freight Information
7.1.6 Vehicle Telematics
7.1.7 Others
7.2 Services in Roadways
7.2.1 Consulting
7.2.2 Deployment and Integration
7.2.3 Support and Maintenance
8 Smart Transportation Market, By Railways
8.1 Solutions in Railways
8.1.1 Smart Ticketing
8.1.2 Passenger Information
8.1.3 Freight Information
8.1.4 Rail Traffic Management
8.1.5 GIS Tracking Solutions
8.1.6 Others
8.2 Services in Railways
8.2.1 Consulting
8.2.2 Deployment and Integration
8.2.3 Support and Maintenance
9 Smart Transportation Market, By Airways
9.1 Solutions in Airways
9.1.1 Smart Ticketing
9.1.2 Passenger Information
9.1.3 Ramp Management
9.1.4 Freight Information System
9.1.5 Air Traffic Management
9.1.6 Others
9.2 Services in Airways
9.2.1 Consulting
9.2.2 Deployment and Integration
9.2.3 Support and Maintenance
10 Market By Maritime
10.1 Solutions in Maritime
10.1.1 Port Operations Management
10.1.2 Vessel Tracking
10.1.3 Maritime Software
10.1.4 Others
10.2 Services in Maritime
10.2.1 Consulting
10.2.2 Deployment and Integration
10.2.3 Support and Maintenance
11 Smart Transportation Market, By Application
11.1 Shared Mobility
11.1.1 Bike Sharing
11.1.2 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing
11.2 Route Information and Route Guidance
11.3 Public Transport
11.4 Transit Hubs
11.5 Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles
11.6 Video Management
11.6.1 Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance
11.6.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
11.6.3 Incident Detection and Prevention
11.7 Others
12 Smart Transportation Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Smart Transportation Market
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 New Product Launches
13.3.2 Business Expansions
13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.3.4 Agreements, Collaboration, and Partnerships
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Thales Group
14.3 Huawei
14.4 Siemens
14.5 IBM
14.6 Cisco Systems
14.7 SAP
14.8 Cubic
14.9 Alstom
14.10 Bombardier
14.11 Toshiba
14.12 Harris
14.13 Saab
14.14 Veson Nautical
14.15 Advanced Navigation and Positioning
14.16 Bass Software
14.17 Bentley Systems
14.18 Indra Sistemas
14.19 Trimble
14.20 Tom Tom
14.21 Amadeus
14.22 Conduent
14.23 Kapsch
14.24 Hitachi
14.25 Descartes
14.26 Accenture
14.27 Rockwell Collins
14.28 DNV GL
15 Key Players, By Application
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Bike Sharing Vendors
15.2.1 Mobike
15.2.2 OFO
15.2.3 Bluegogo
15.2.4 Youon
15.2.5 Citi Bike
15.3 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing Vendors
15.3.1 Drivenow
15.3.2 Car2go
15.3.3 Cambio Carsharing
15.3.4 Cityhop
15.3.5 Communauto
15.4 Shared Mobility Vendors
15.4.1 Bestmile
15.4.2 Blablacar
15.4.3 Chariot
15.4.4 Uber
15.5 Road User Charging Vendors
15.5.1 Evatran (Plugless Power)
15.5.2 Witricity Corporation
15.5.3 Momentum Dynamics Corp.
15.5.4 Mojo Mobility
15.5.5 Hevo
15.6 Electric Car Vendors
15.6.1 ABB Group
15.6.2 Aerovironment
15.6.3 Tesla
15.6.4 Eaton Corporation
15.6.5 Chargepoint
15.7 Single Fare Card/Smart Ticketing Vendors
15.7.1 Gemalto NV
15.7.2 Rambus
15.7.3 Confidex Ltd.
15.7.4 NXP Semiconductors
15.7.5 CPI Card Group
15.8 Smart Parking Vendors
15.8.1 Amano Corporation
15.8.2 TKH Group-Park Assist
15.8.3 Nedap Identification Systems
15.8.4 Indigo Park Services
15.8.5 Streetline
15.9 Smart Traffic Lights/Smart Signaling Vendors
15.9.1 Federal Signal
15.9.2 Econolite
15.9.3 Aldridge Traffic Systems
15.9.4 E2S Warning Signals
15.9.5 Werma Signaltechnik GmbH
15.10 Passenger Information System Solution Vendors
15.10.1 TE Connectivity
15.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.10.3 Neusoft Corporation
15.10.4 Teleste Corporation
15.10.5 Medha Servo Drives
15.11 Predictive Traffic Analytics Vendors
15.11.1 PTV Group
15.11.2 Spacetime Insight
15.11.3 Predikto
15.11.4 Cyient
15.11.5 Tiger Analytics
15.12 Driverless Car Vendors
15.12.1 Alphabet (Google)
15.12.2 Continental
15.12.3 Delphi Technologies
15.12.4 Bosch
15.12.5 Harman International Industries
