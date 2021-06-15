Global Smart TV Market to witness over 293 Million Units growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The smart TV market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The smart tv market is driven by technological advances in TV resolution. In addition, the growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising is expected to trigger the smart TV market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Discover all the statistics and insights on smart TV sales and related segmentation. Gain competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors:

www.technavio.com/statistics/size-of-smart-tv

Major Five Smart TV Market Participants:

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers a range of smart TVs with different screen sizes, such as the 7000 series LED TV and 8600 series Ultra Slim Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers a range of smart TVs that comprises features such as LG AI ThinQ and Active HDR. Popular models include LG 43LK5760PTA and LG 43LJ554T.

Panasonic Corp.: The company offers a range of smart TVs which includes the GS595 series, GS500 series, and GS490 series.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.: The company offers a range of smart TVs, such as LE40K6500AG smart LED TV, LE55B9700UG 4K UHD LED TV, and LE39B9600 LED TV.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers a range of smart TVs, such as the Samsung N4300 and Samsung N5470.

Smart TV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart tv market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

