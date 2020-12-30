Global Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market 2020-2026: Growth Opportunities Based on Competitive Strategies, Competitive Landscape Dynamics, and Smart Value-Added Services
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Analytics and AI Boost Accuracy to Drive Global Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue from the global smart water and wastewater leak detection solutions market will grow from $1.23 billion in 2020 to $1.99 billion by 2026.
The study provides revenue forecasts from the base year of 2020 to 2026 for every region and offers a market breakdown of revenue generated by leak detection solutions and services for the water and wastewater segments, individually. Additionally, the analysis provides insights into disruptive technologies, growth opportunities based on competitive strategies, competitive landscape dynamics, and smart value-added services that could enhance growth for utilities. Throughout the study, key findings about the market are provided for the forecast period.
Stand-alone CCTV-based technology will gradually lose market share to multi-sensor smart probes during the forecast period. Satellite and drone-based leak detection solutions will witness high growth rates due to the ease in project implementation.
As the urbanization Mega Trend gains momentum, water infrastructure and resources are experiencing extreme stress across the globe. An expanded population density within cities has driven the need to develop policies and regulatory frameworks aimed at curbing water loss and improving water conservation.
The monetary loss caused by water leaks greatly hampers utilities' sustainability and resilience, yet aging pipelines are the most common cause for leaks in both water and wastewater environments. Moreover, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has revitalized adoption of leak detection solutions; customers are reminded that optimizing water availability is a sure way to meet the growing demand for private and public sanitation.
In the last 4 years, the leak detection market has witnessed a significant rate of innovation and digital transformation with the advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) alongside cloud- or edge-based data analytics platforms. Cellular LPWAN technologies such as NB IoT and LTE-M are expected to enhance the growth and penetration of leak detection solutions, especially amongst advanced utilities in Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and North America (NA).
Globally, leak management as a service (LMAAS)/ technology as a service (TAAS) will become the most adopted business model, even as customers shift from procuring leak detection products to procuring leak detection services. Price sensitivity amongst customers in APAC, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM) will play a key role in technology adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Market Players by Product Offering
- Market Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Solutions and Services
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
4. North America
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Solutions and Services
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Europe
6. Middle East and Africa
7. Asia-Pacific
8. Latin America
9. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Industry Mega Trends
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market
- Disruptive Technologies
- Top Predictions for the Smart Water and Wastewater Leak Detection Solutions Market
10. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
11. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Disruptive Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment/M&A
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Partnerships
12. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Upsell/Cross-Sell
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Differentiation
13. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Growth Strategy and Implementation
14. Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
15. Appendix
