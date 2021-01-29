Global Smart Water Meter Market Report 2020: Growth Opportunities in LTE-based Cellular LPWAN Technology / MaaS Business Model / Investment/M&A

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Conservation Policies Fuelling Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Water Meter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water utilities around the world are modernizing their water infrastructure to optimize efficiency, improve sustainability, and enhance infrastructure's resilience to disruptions. In the process of rehabilitation and modernization, water conservation and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction have become core objectives. Smart water meters have become an essential tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor leaks, and provide high-quality customer service, which translates into significantly enhanced economic and environmental sustainability.



LPWAN solutions such as SigFox, LoraWAN, WiZE, Wi-SUN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M have enhanced adoption and penetration of AMI-based smart water meter solutions on the back of seamless connectivity and near-real-time visualization of consumption data. Smart water meters have also helped end users reduce their consumption by as much as 15%. Features including remote shutoff capability, smartphone app data visualization, and leak monitoring and detection are the main value adds offered by smart water metering solution providers.



Water utilities, especially in North America and Europe, are transitioning from automated meter reading (AMR) to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for advantages including reduction of labour, bi-directional communication, and NRW management capabilities. Smart city investments expected to pick up again after a pause in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel smart water meter adoption.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market situation, and what is the expected market growth rate?

What factors are influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market, and to what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market?

What factors influence the growth of regional markets?

Who are the key players offering network communication and meter data management solutions?

Which countries offer the best growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Smart Water Meter Suppliers

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Project Overview

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Smart Water Metering Solution Value Chain

LPWAN Architecture for Smart Water Meters

Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. North America

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Europe

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

6. Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Middle East and Africa

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Latin America

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Communication Network and MDM Type Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Disruptive Technologies

New Business Models

Competitive Landscape Trends

Industry Trends

Social and Demographic Trends

Top Predictions for the Global Smart Water Meter Market

10. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

11. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - LTE-based Cellular LPWAN Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 - MaaS Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3 - Asia-Pacific and Middle East Growth Potential

and Middle East Growth Potential Growth Opportunity 4 - Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5 - Investment/M&A

12. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 6 - Brand Positioning

Growth Opportunity 7 - Upsell/Cross-sell

13. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities Matrix

14. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj9w00

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

