Global Smartphone (2G, 3G, 4G) Tariff Tracker 2019: Comparison of 3,000 Price Plans

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge. The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allows for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.

In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

Key highlights of the database include:

200 operators (contiguously expanding)

95 countries (continuously expanding)

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in

tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Services covered include Voice plans, Smartphone plans, BlackBerry plans, iPhone plans, iPad plans

A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data).

Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan

All prices are updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing

Who should subscribe to this service:

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed markets

Telecommunication Managers in Enterprise organisations needing to keep track of availability of pricing plans and latest development of mobile prices

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions

