Global Smartphone Accessories Industry Outlook to 2024 - Headphone/Earphones Segment Witnessing Growth at a Noteworthy Rate
May 10, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Analysis By Type, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smartphone Accessories market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to the research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.16% during 2019-2024.
The Headphone/Earphones segment of Smartphone Accessories has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by the wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance, etc.
Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global smartphone accessories market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include increasing the tech-savvy population with the presence of vast consumer base along with rapid urbanization and digitalization, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on consumer electronics is likely to drive the regional market.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Smartphone Accessories market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartphone Accessories market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Smartphone Accessories Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type (Phone Cases, Headphones/Earphones, Screen Protectors, Battery Chargers, Power Banks and Others)
- By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Apple, JVC Kenwood, Xiaomi Corporation, Cellularline, Plantronics, Bose Corporation and Sennheiser
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Smartphone Accessories Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Smartphone Accessories Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Smartphone Accessories Market - By Product Type
6.2 Global Smartphone Accessories Market - By Distribution Channel
6.3 Global Smartphone Accessories Market - By Regional Distribution (%)
7. North America Smartphone Accessories Market - An Analysis
7.1 North America Smartphone Accessories Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
7.2 North America Smartphone Accessories Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
7.3 North America Smartphone Accessories Market - By Product Type
7.4 North America Smartphone Accessories Market - By Distribution Channel
7.5 North America Smartphone Accessories Market - Country Analysis (US and Canada)
8. Europe Smartphone Accessories Market - An Analysis
8.1 Europe Smartphone Accessories Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
8.2 Europe Smartphone Accessories Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
8.3 Europe Smartphone Accessories Market - By Product Type
8.4 Europe Smartphone Accessories Market - By Distribution Channel
8.5 Europe Smartphone Accessories Market - Country Analysis (UK, Germany, France, Turkey, Rest of Europe)
9. Asia-Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market - An Analysis
9.1 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
9.2 Asia- Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
9.3 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market - By Product Type
9.4 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market - By Distribution Channel
9.5 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Accessories Market - Country Analysis (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
10. Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market - An Analysis
10.1 Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
10.2 Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market, By Forecast Value 2019-2024 (USD Million)
10.3 Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market, By Product Type, By Historical Value 2014-2018 (USD Million)
10.4 Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market, By Product Type, By Forecast Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)
10.5 Rest of the World Smartphone Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Drivers
11.2 Market Restraints
11.3 Market Trends
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Samsung
14.2 Sony
14.3 Apple
14.4 JVC Kenwood Corporation
14.5 Plantronics
14.6 Bose Corporation
14.7 Sennheiser
14.8 Xiaomi Corporation
14.9 Cellularline
