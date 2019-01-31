Global Smartphone Market Report 2018: Market Share Assessments for Regional and Country Level Segments to 2026
Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, networking and mobile communication leading to higher potential sales of consumer electronics is influencing the market growth.
Smartphones are the most demanded electronic devices today owing to a change in the lifestyle of people, where owning a smartphone is not just a necessity but a norm. As there is an increase to higher potential sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. The instances of smartphone adoption are very high among the urban population as compared to the rural population and hence there is high demand for smartphones in developed regions.
Amongst Operating System, iOS segment held considerable market share during forecast period. It is the operating system that currently powers many of the company's mobile devices, together with the iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad. iOS is a mobile operating system formed and developed by Apple Inc. entirely for its hardware.
By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the increasing economy with increasing per capita income, the presence of a massive population, and the interest to use new technologies are few of the smartphone industry trends gaining traction in the market of this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smartphone Market, By Price Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 US$ 500 & Above
5.3 US$ 200-US$ 500
5.4 US$ 100-US$ 200
5.5 Below US$ 100
6 Global Smartphone Market, By Operating System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Windows
6.3 Android
6.4 iOS
6.5 Blackberry OS
6.6 Other Operating Systems
6.6.1 Tizen
6.6.2 Ubuntu OS
6.6.3 Sailfish
7 Global Smartphone Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline
7.2.1 Multi-brand Store
7.2.2 Single Brand Store
7.3 Online
8 Global Smartphone Market, By Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 6.0"
8.3 4.0"-5.0"
8.4 Below 4.0"
9 Global Smartphone Market, By RAM Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 8GB
9.3 2GB-4GB
9.4 Below 2GB
10 Global Smartphone Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Xiomi
12.2 Samsung
12.3 Nokia
12.4 Motorola
12.5 ZTE Corporation
12.6 Microsoft
12.7 Micromax
12.8 LG
12.9 Lenovo
12.10 Huawei
12.11 HTC
12.12 Google
12.13 Blackberry
12.14 Apple
12.15 Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
12.16 OPPO
12.17 Sony
12.18 Google Inc
12.19 Panasonic Corporation
