Global Smartphone ODM Market Report 2022: Huaqin, Wingtech and Longcheer Continued to Dominate the Smartphone ODM/IDH Market with 69% of Shipments

Jul 21, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone ODM Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report tracks trends in global smartphone ODM/OEM relationships globally, key activities in the segment, drivers and future developments of the ODM sector, as well as observations on regional developments with regards to smart devices manufacturing in general.
36% smartphones were designed externally (including IDHs + ODMs), down 8.3% YoY. This is mainly due to a high comparison base of H2 2020, which was boosted by high pent-up demand.
Losses were mainly driven by Samsung and OPPO Group, which moved more designing work internally, as well as LG, which scaled down its smartphone operations. On the other hand, HONOR, Transsion Group, Xiaomi and Lenovo/Motorola increased orders to ODMs to keep up with market demand.
Huaqin, Wingtech and Longcheer continued to dominate the global smartphone ODM/IDH market. The 'Big 3' accounted for 69% of the global ODM/IDH smartphone shipments in H2 2021, down from 77% a year ago. This was due to the losses from key clients Samsung, OPPO Group and LG.
Outsourced manufacturing has been a significant feature of the wider consumer electronics industry as well as the handset market for many years. The logic being that little value is added by having the production process conducted exclusively in-house. Today, few handset manufacturers conduct all their own manufacturing and many, like Apple, do none at all.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Definitions
- Overview of ODM Model
- Executive Summary
Global Smartphone Market Review, 2021
Global Smartphone ODM Market Analysis, H2 2021
- ODM Market Overview
- Smartphone Outsourced Design Analysis
- Smartphone Outsourced Production Analysis
- Key OEM-ODM Relationships
- ODM Company Analysis
Forecasts for 2022
- Forecast for Smartphone ODM Market
- Growth & Risk Assumptions
- ODM Company Forecast
- Long-term Assumptions and Opportunities for ODM Market
Macro & Supply Chain Topics
- Global Manufacturing Trends and Vendors' Capacity
- India Manufacturing Discussion
- Southeast Asia Manufacturing Discussion
- Brazil Manufacturing Discussion
- Taiwan Manufacturing Discussion
- Smartphone IC shortage and AP/SoC Technology Outlook in 2022
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Huaqin
- Longcheer
- Motorola
- OPPO
- Samsung
- TRANSSION
- vivo
- Wingtech
- Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i39zdh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article