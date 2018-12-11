Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market, 2022 - Increase in Adoption of PMICs in Premium Range Smartphones

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smartphone power management IC market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.

Advanced PMICs are being used in 5G phones to get optimal battery performance. Several governments are taking up initiatives to actuate 5G networks in their countries. This emergence of 5G networks along with improvement in telecommunication standards will boost the demand for PMICs during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increase in adoption of PMICs in premium range smartphones

Premium range smartphones with unique features such as eight core chips in processors, HD displays, and 20-megapixel cameras consume more power and puts strain on the battery life. These smartphones are expected to be integrated with more innovative features such as AI, dual lens cameras, and HMI technologies.

This will further increase the power consumption of the premium range smartphones. More than one PMICs are being integrated in the premium range smartphones such as Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 to improve their battery life. Thus, the growing demand for premium range smartphones with advanced features will drive the demand for smartphone PMICs and hence boost market growth.



Growing complexity of PMIC design



End-users are increasingly demanding electronics products with more functionalities. This have resulted in increased complexity in the design of PMICs. The need for better and highly efficient PMICs have increased due to constant upgrades to different technologies. To prevent MCUs from entering an unstable state, PMICs must be designed to support high voltages. These factors have increased the complexity of PMIC design which is negatively impacting the growth of the smartphone power management IC market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of companies such as Maxim Integrated, and NXP Semiconductors. Factors such as the growing adoption of PMICs in premium range smartphones, will provide considerable growth opportunities to smartphone power management IC companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE

Segmentation by price range

Comparison by price range

Medium range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Low range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Premium range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by price range

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Improvement in telecommunication standards

Increasing processing power in smartphones

Rise in M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

QUALCOMM

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

