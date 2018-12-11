Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market, 2022 - Increase in Adoption of PMICs in Premium Range Smartphones
The "Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smartphone power management IC market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.
Advanced PMICs are being used in 5G phones to get optimal battery performance. Several governments are taking up initiatives to actuate 5G networks in their countries. This emergence of 5G networks along with improvement in telecommunication standards will boost the demand for PMICs during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increase in adoption of PMICs in premium range smartphones
Premium range smartphones with unique features such as eight core chips in processors, HD displays, and 20-megapixel cameras consume more power and puts strain on the battery life. These smartphones are expected to be integrated with more innovative features such as AI, dual lens cameras, and HMI technologies.
This will further increase the power consumption of the premium range smartphones. More than one PMICs are being integrated in the premium range smartphones such as Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 to improve their battery life. Thus, the growing demand for premium range smartphones with advanced features will drive the demand for smartphone PMICs and hence boost market growth.
Growing complexity of PMIC design
End-users are increasingly demanding electronics products with more functionalities. This have resulted in increased complexity in the design of PMICs. The need for better and highly efficient PMICs have increased due to constant upgrades to different technologies. To prevent MCUs from entering an unstable state, PMICs must be designed to support high voltages. These factors have increased the complexity of PMIC design which is negatively impacting the growth of the smartphone power management IC market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of companies such as Maxim Integrated, and NXP Semiconductors. Factors such as the growing adoption of PMICs in premium range smartphones, will provide considerable growth opportunities to smartphone power management IC companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE
- Segmentation by price range
- Comparison by price range
- Medium range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Low range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Premium range smartphone - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by price range
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Improvement in telecommunication standards
- Increasing processing power in smartphones
- Rise in M&A
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Maxim Integrated
- NXP Semiconductors
- QUALCOMM
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fr95sx/global_smartphone?w=5
