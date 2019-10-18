Global Smartphone System on Chip Market Development Trends Report 2018-2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone System on Chip Market Development Trends, 2018 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smartphone shipment volume amounted to 1.5 billion units in 2018, similar to 2017.

Although the saturation of the smartphone market has affected the smartphone SoC (System on Chip) market, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei still managed to retain the top three positions in 2018. This report provides an overview of the smartphone and smartphone SoC markets, competitor and technological development analysis of major chipmakers - Apple, Hisilicon, and Qualcomm, and examines future trends of smartphone SoCs in 2019 and beyond.



Topics Covered

Global smartphone market share of major vendors, including Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, LG, and ZTE and touching on the nascent development of Chinese brands and other brands with in-house production capability as well as the adoption share of Qualcomm SoCs in mid-range and entry-level smartphones

Development of the smartphone SoC market, touching on the development of Apple and Hisilicon and Qualcomm as well as their AnTuTu benchmark scores

Future development trends of smartphones and smartphone SoCs, touching on 5G chips' potential and challenge, key smartphone differentiators, and what chip design houses should do to secure market positions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Development of Smartphone and SoC Market

2.1 Chinese Brands' Global Share Keeps Rising Amid Market Saturation

2.2 Adoption of Brands' In-house SoCs in High-end Smartphones Increasing

2.3 Qualcomm's Position in Mid-Range and Entry-level Smartphone SoC Markets Remains Unchallenged



3. Development of System on Chip Products and Technologies

3.1 Apple Still Leads in Technology While Competition between Hisilicon and Qualcomm Remains Intense

3.2 Apple and Hisilicon Pioneer in Neural Network Computing

3.3 Qualcomm Remains Leader in Mid-range and Value-line Smartphone SoC Markets



4. Future Trends of Smartphones and Chips

4.1 5G Chips Evolving towards Faster Speed

4.2 5G Chip Sales May Still Under Cost Pressure

4.3 Key Smartphone Differentiators to Lie in Advanced Voice Assistant and Smart Management

4.4 Chip Design Houses Should Secure Market Positions by Partnering with IP Providers and Software Developers



Companies Mentioned



Antutu

Apple

ARM

Cambricon

EllipticLabs

Hisilicon

Huawei

Intel

LG

MediaTek

Nokia

Oppo

Qualcomm

Rockchip

Samsung

SenseTime

Spreadtrum

Thundercomm

Vivo

Xiaomi

ZT

