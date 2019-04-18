Global Smartwatch (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid) Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartwatch Market - Analysis By Product Type, By OS, By Application, By Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smartwatch market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.44% during 2019 - 2024.

The Extension Smartwatches has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smartwatch market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing tech-savvy population, rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartwatch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

