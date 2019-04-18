Global Smartwatch (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid) Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024
Apr 18, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartwatch Market - Analysis By Product Type, By OS, By Application, By Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smartwatch market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.44% during 2019 - 2024.
The Extension Smartwatches has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smartwatch market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing tech-savvy population, rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain healthy lifestyle.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartwatch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Smartwatch Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Smartwatch Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Volume (2014-2018)
5.3 By Value (2019-2024)
5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)
6. Global Smartwatch Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Smartwatch Market - By Product Type
6.1.1 Global Smartwatch Market, By Extension, By Value 2014-2018
6.1.2 Global Smartwatch Market, By Extension, By Value 2019-2024
6.1.3 Global Smartwatch Market, By Standalone, By Value 2014-2018
6.1.4 Global Smartwatch Market, By Standalone, By Value 2019-2024
6.1.5 Global Smartwatch Market, By Classic/Hybrid, By Value 2014-2018
6.1.6 Global Smartwatch Market, By Classic/Hybrid, By Value 2019-2024
6.2 Global Smartwatch Market - By Operating System
6.2.1 Global Smartwatch Market, By WatchOS, By Value 2014-2024
6.2.2 Global Smartwatch Market, By WearOS, By Value 2014-2024
6.2.3 Global Smartwatch Market, By Tizen, By Value 2014-2024
6.2.4 Global Smartwatch Market, By RTOS, By Value 2014-2024
6.2.5 Global Smartwatch Market, By Others, By Value 2014-2024
6.3 Global Smartwatch Market - By Distribution Channel
6.3.1 Global Smartwatch Market, By Offline, By Value 2014-2018
6.3.2 Global Smartwatch Market, By Offline, By Value 2019-2024
6.3.3 Global Smartwatch Market, By Online, By Value 2014-2018
6.3.4 Global Smartwatch Market, By Online, By Value 2019-2024
6.4 Global Smartwatch Market - By Regional Distribution (%)
7. North America Smartwatch Market - An Analysis
8. Europe Smartwatch Market - An Analysis
9. Asia-Pacific Smartwatch Market - An Analysis
10. Rest of the World Smartwatch Market - An Analysis
11. Pricing Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1 Market Drivers
12.2 Market Restraints
12.3 Market Trends
13. Porter Five Analysis
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Apple
15.2 Fitbit
15.3 Garmin Ltd.
15.4 Xiaomi Corporation
15.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.6 Samsung
15.7 Sony Corporation
15.8 TomTom International
15.9 Fossil Group
