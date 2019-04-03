NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smartwatch Market. The report analyzes the Smartwatch Market by Product Type of Smartwatch (Extension, Standalone and Classic/Hybrid), By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The Smartwatch market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Australia) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763298/?utm_source=PRN



According to the report, "Global Smartwatch Market – Analysis By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid), By OS (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS), By Application (Fitness, Lifestyle), By Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia)", the global Smartwatch market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.44% during 2019 – 2024.



The Extension Smartwatches has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smartwatch market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing tech-savvy population, rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain healthy lifestyle.



The report titled "Global Smartwatch Market – Analysis By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Hybrid), By OS (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS), By Application (Fitness, Lifestyle), By Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2024 – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia)" has covered and analyzed the potential of global smartwatch market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartwatch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Smartwatch Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Smartwatch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Smartwatch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)



Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Smartwatch Market – Size and Growth

• By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid)

• By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763298/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

