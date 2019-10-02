Global Smoke Detector Market to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Detector - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smoke Detector market accounted for $1.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



Growing industrial infrastructural savings, rising government policy, and quick industrializations are the key factors driving the market. However, difficulties related with the installation are the factors restraining the market growth.



Smoke Detector is a sensing device used for combating flames by signaling out indication of smoke incidences. These detectors use a visual sensor that signals the fire alarm board during fire alarm sounds. They are installed in housing & industrial sectors and transmit a signal to the fire alarm manage board. While household smoke detectors transmit out visual alarms.



By End User, The commercial sector is expected to have a considerable demand during the forecast period as smoke detectors installed in industrial space are regulated by EN54, UL268, and others. The increase in the number of government mandate policies in developed economies to install smoke alarms at homes and rapid development in the residential construction across the world is attributing to the high growth of smoke alarms market for the residential sector.



By Geography, Asia Pacific region is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.



The incorporation of the digital technology with the existing label printing technique is bound to fetch a massive change to all the small scale as well as large scale sector across the asia pacific region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smoke Detector Market include



Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson Controls Inc

NEC Corporation

Nest Labs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tyco

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smoke Detector Market, By Power Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardwired Without Battery Backup

5.3 Harwired With Battery Backup



6 Global Smoke Detector Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Engineering Services

6.3 Installation & Design Services

6.4 Maintenance Services

6.5 Managed Services

6.6 Other Services



7 Global Smoke Detector Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ionization Smoke Detector

7.3 Photoelectric Smoke Detector

7.4 Other Products



8 Global Smoke Detector Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Oil & Gas and Mining

8.4 Residential

8.5 Telecommunication

8.6 Transportation & Logistics

8.7 Commercial

8.7.1 Academia & Institutional

8.7.2 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

8.7.3 Healthcare

8.7.4 Hospitality

8.7.5 Retail

8.8 Other End Users



9 Global Smoke Detector Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



