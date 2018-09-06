Global Smokeless Tobacco Market 2018-2023: Easy Availability and Low Prices to Drive the Smokeless Tobacco Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smokeless Tobacco Market - Segmented by Type (Chewing Tobacco, Dipping Tobacco, Dissolvable Tobacco), Form (Dry, Moist), Route (Oral, Moist), and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smokeless tobacco market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

The global smokeless tobacco industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future owing to increasing consumption of chewing tobacco in developing economies. Key players are shifting their focus from cigarette to the smokeless tobacco products due to growing demand. For instance, Altria is concentrating its highest-potential projects under longtime smokeless product category and also restructuring, forms two separate divisions to focus on core tobacco & innovative smokeless tobacco products.

Growing acceptance of smokeless tobacco as an alternative for cigarette is driving the market growth. Convenience in consumption of tobacco chewing bags is one of the major reason consumers are preferring smokeless tobacco products over cigarette. For instance, Denmark is witnessing significant growth in consumption of smokeless tobacco especially in chew bag form due to changing consumer preference. Consumption of smokeless tobacco is also identified to be high among the millennial population in countries especially in India and Bangladesh which is influencing sales of smokeless tobacco in Asia-Pacific region.







Chewing Tobacco to Witness Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period







Chewing tobacco holds significant market share due to easy availability and lower cost as compared to cigarettes. Growing demand of chewing tobacco, majorly among the low-income community of consumers is also influencing the market growth. Popularity of consumption of smokeless tobacco among the daily wage workers, is projected to be high due to the low cost and high production capacity of tobacco in the developing country. Point of sales for chewing tobacco from wholesale shops and teashops were identified to be abundant in Asia-Pacific region. Increasing attention of youth population though customer-oriented tobacco packaging including stickers, posters at the point of sales is likely to impact the market growth for smokeless tobacco.







Growing Consumption of Dry Smokeless Tobacco to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific







The growth of market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by government's initiatives to reduce the cigarette consumption by increasing prices and imposing additional taxes on cigarette. For instance, impending tax increase in Japan and India affecting on traditional cigarettes sales which is creating big opportunity for the growth of smokeless tobacco products. In Asia-Pacific, India is one of the prominent destinations of the smokeless tobacco market. In India, smokeless tobacco in some forms are illegal but the consumption of smokeless tobacco in the rural area is high. China has been reported to be the highest producer of smokeless tobacco in the world and it will continue to dominate the market growth in the future.







Key Developments in the Smokeless Tobacco Market

Jun 2018 : America Cancer Society has removed smokeless tobacco from list of 17 risk factors for cancer - a tacit acknowledgment that the risk of cancer from smokeless tobacco is minimum.

: America Cancer Society has removed smokeless tobacco from list of 17 risk factors for cancer - a tacit acknowledgment that the risk of cancer from smokeless tobacco is minimum. Jan 2018 : Food and Drug Administration, agreed with the company's claim that its smokeless cigarette reduces smokers' exposure to harmful chemicals but said the company had not proved conclusively that that would result in less harm and disease.

Key Topics Covered:







1. INTRODUCTION



1.1 Scope of Study



1.2 Study Deliverables



1.3 Study Assumptions



1.4 Research Phases







2. SMOKELESS TOBACCO MARKET INSIGHTS



2.1 Market Overview



2.2 Market Trends



2.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis







3. SMOKELESS TOBACCO MARKET DYNAMICS



3.1 Drivers



3.2 Restraints



3.3 Opportunities







4. SMOKELESS TOBACCO MARKET SEGMENTATION



4.1 Type



4.1.1 Chewing Tobacco



4.1.2 Dipping Tobacco



4.1.3 Dissolvable Tobacco



4.2 Form



4.2.1 Dry



4.2.2 Moist



4.3 Route



4.3.1 Oral



4.3.2 Nasal







5. SMOKELESS TOBACCO MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY







6. SMOKELESS TOBACCO MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Most Active Companies



6.2 Market Share Analysis



6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players







7. COMPANY PROFILES



7.1 Altria Group, Inc.



7.2 British American Tobacco PLC



7.3 Imperial Brands PLC



7.4 Japan Tobacco, Inc.



7.5 Swedish Match AB



7.6 Swisher International Group, Inc.



7.7 MacBaren Tobacco Company A/S



7.8 Dharampal Satyapal Limited



7.9 JMJ Group



7.10 Manikchand Group



7.11 Reynolds American Inc



7.12 Skoal

