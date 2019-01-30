Global Smoothies Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Made-to-order Smoothies, and Packaged Smoothies. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc.
- Bolthouse Farms, Inc.
- Boost Juice
- Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar
- Ellas Kitchen (Brands) Ltd.
- Innocent Ltd.
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth
Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth
Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market
Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market
Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth
Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth
Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market
High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes - Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market
Competitive Scenario
Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials
Customization Tops the List
Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand
Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth
Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?
Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices
Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate
Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption
Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements
Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space
Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies
Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad
Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies
Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market
Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?
How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?
Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises
Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus
Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets
Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores
Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market
Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base
New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies
3. SMOOTHIES - AN OVERVIEW
What is a Smoothie?
Evolution of Smoothies
Smoothie Types
Type of Smoothies Based on Availability in Market
Made-to-order Smoothies
Packaged Smoothies
Product Categories
Shelf Stable Smoothie
Powered Based Smoothie
Frozen Mix Smoothie
Individually Quick Frozen Smoothie
Smoothie Mixes
Smoothies vs. Juice
Nutritional Value
Benefits of Smoothies
Super Fruits Deliver Medicinal Benefits
5-A-Day Concept
Public Health Campaign
Contribution of Smoothies towards 5-A-Day Requirements
Concerns Related to Smoothie Consumption
Impact of Smoothies on Dental Health
Processing & Labeling
Packaging and Distribution
Types of Packaging
Aseptic Cartons
PET Bottles
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Packd Unveils Frozen Protein Smoothie Kits Range
Smoothie King Introduces Meal Replacement Smoothies
Dancing Blender Smoothie Introduces Bantigo Smoothie
Red Mango Unveils New Line of Fall Smoothies
Concord Foods Introduces Smoothie Mixes Range
Sunmagic Unveils Line of Cold-Pressed Smoothies
Boost Juice Bars Launches Anytime Brekkie Smoothie
Wildway Unveils New Range of Functional Smoothie Mixes
MOMA Foods Rolls Out Breakfast Smoothie
Barfresh Food Group Introduces New Smoothies for School Systems
Boost Juice Bars Rolls Out Coffee Dream Smoothie
Boost Juice Bars Launches Smoothies for Kids
Jamba Launches Two Watermelon Smoothies
Del Monte Fresh Introduces Smoothie Kits Range
FlapJacked Introduces Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix
Smoothie King Reintroduces The Activator Smoothie
Tropicana Debuts Morning Boost Smoothie
Jamba Unveils Super Blend Smoothies
Planet Smoothie Rolls Out Balanced Smoothies
Tropical Smoothie CafÃ© Unveils Four Powerpacked Smoothies
Bolthouse Farms Introduces Range of Cold-Pressed Smoothies
LEAP Debuts Instant Smoothie Bowl Powders
Health Lab Introduces Ready-to-Drink Protein Smoothies
Ceres Introduces Organic 100% Fruit Juices and Smoothies
Innocent Debuts New Look Smoothies
Jamba Juice Rolls Out Protein Smoothies Line
Nestle Introduces Nesfit Smoothie
Costa Launches Fruit Smoothies
Sir Fruit Introduces New Smoothies Range
FARMI PiimatÃ¶Ã¶stus Launches Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjazenka
Savse Rolls Out Purple Carrot Smoothie
Dunkin Donuts Releases New Fruit Smoothie
Smoothie King Introduces New Summer Hydration Smoothies
Jamba Juice Unveils Island Getaway Smoothies
Sweetie Pie Rolls Out Lactation Smoothie in Whole Foods Stores
RiceBran Technologies Releases NukaCha® Shake €˜n Go
CytoSport Rolls Out Two New Products under Muscle Milk® Brand
Borden Dairy Releases Lala Greek Yogurt Smoothies
Smoothie King Unveils new Veggie Avocado Pineapple LTO Smoothie
Dr. Smoothie Rolls Out ADDins with Three Functional Blends
Westlife & McDonald's Roll Out McCafe
Haitai Beverage Introduces Two €˜Sunkist Smoothies
Evolution Fresh Unveils Evolution Fresh Smoothies
Smoothie King Introduces King Cake Smoothie
Smoothie King Develops Immune Builder Smoothies
Jamba Juice Unveils Almond Milk Smoothies
Tropical Smoothie CafÃ© Launches New Smoothie Flavours
Inventure Foods Develops organic varieties of Strawberries Wild® & Razzmatazz®
Innocent Introduces Two Pure Fruit Smoothies
Dunkin Donuts Unveils Coolatta® Lite & Frozen Dunkaccino®
Bmore Organic Rolls Out Strawberry Skyr Smoothie
Smoothie King Launches New Smoothie €œPeach Papaya€
CafÃ© Coffee Day Rolls Out Slushes & Smoothies
Dannon & Evolution Fresh Introduces Evolution Fresh Smoothies
Starbucks & Danone Unveils Smoothie Line
Del Monte Unveils Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Daily Greens Introduces Green-Focused Smoothie Line
Stonyfield Organic Develops Organic Protein Smoothies
PepsiCo Rolls Out Naked Juice Smoothies
Planet Smoothie Develops New Smoothie Line
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fazer Group Takes Over Froosh
Jamba Acquires Vitaligent
Vaaka Partners Acquires Stake in Jungle Juice Bar
Barfresh Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Aquarium of the Pacific
Bevolution Takes Over Dr. Smoothie Brands
Smoothie King Enters into a Partnership with Brooke Sweat & Emily Day
McDonald's Enters into a Partnership with Chobani
Kahala Brands Acquires Maui Wowi Hawaiian
Barfresh Enters into Agreement with PepsiCo
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (USA)
Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (USA)
Boost Juice (Australia)
Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar (UK)
Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)
Innocent Ltd. (UK)
Jamba Juice Company (USA)
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (USA)
Naked Juice Company (USA)
Orange Julius of America (USA)
Planet Smoothie® (USA)
Red Mango, Inc. (USA)
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (USA)
Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. (USA)
Surf City Squeeze® (USA)
Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (USA)
Suja Life, LLC (USA)
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Rising Health Consciousness of Consumers Fuels Growth in the Smoothie Market
An Outline of Typical Customer Profile of Smoothies
Growing Economy Favors Increase in Smoothie Consumption
Smoothie Makers Experiment with New Ingredients & Blends
Healthy Food Choices of Americans Fuel Growth Opportunities for Smoothie Market
Consumers Shifting to Less-Sugar Smoothie Varieties
Conveying Nutritional Advantages of Smoothies - Essential for Increasing Consumption Levels among Boomers
Smoothies - A Regular Beverage for Millennials Rather than a Healthy Drink
Consumers Choose Smoothies to Consume Daily Recommended Vegetables
Customization Makes Smoothies Highly Appealing for Consumers
Growing Popularity of Smoothies in Restaurant Menus
Rising Popularity of Smoothies Bodes Well for Frozen Fruits Market
Smoothie Bowls and International Flavors - Innovations Designed to Entice Consumers
Acai Berry Juice - A Popular Consumer Choice
Smoothies - A Promising Segment in the Refrigerated Juice & Juice Drinks Market
Juice and Smoothie Bars Innovate to Stay in Competition
Competition
The Rise of Jamba Juice Brand in Recent Past
Smoothie King - A Strong Competitor
Smoothie CafÃ©: A Promising Company
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies: Leading Smoothie Bar Franchise
Robeks: Health Focused Smoothie Franchise
Fast Food Industry Majors Look to Grab a Share of the Lucrative Smoothies Pie
North American Smoothie Chains Look to Expand Presence in International Markets
FDA Relaxes Standards for Defining Smoothie
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Smoothies Market - An Overview
Growing Demand for Vegetable Smoothies
Changing Consumer Preferences Sustains Juice & Smoothie Bars Industry
New Startups Venture into Juice and Smoothie Market
Competitive Landscape
Table 33: Leading Brands in the UK Smoothie Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Innocent, Naked and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
5a. CHINA
Market Analysis
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Smoothies to Benefit from the Growing Prominence of Healthy Living
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia
Trend towards Healthy Livings Drives Smoothie and Juice Bars Market in Australia
Product Innovations/Introductions
Boost Juice (Australia) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Innovations/Introductions
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
