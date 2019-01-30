Global Smoothies Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Made-to-order Smoothies, and Packaged Smoothies. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159778



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Barfresh Food Group, Inc.

- Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

- Boost Juice

- Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar

- Ellas Kitchen (Brands) Ltd.

- Innocent Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159778



SMOOTHIES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market

Table 1: Global Smoothies Market by Product Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy-based Smoothies and Fruit-based Smoothies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market

Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth

Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth

Table 2: Smoothie Market as a Percentage of Juice Retail Value Sales in the US and UK (2008-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market

High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes - Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market

Competitive Scenario

Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials

Table 3: Millennial Population in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Customization Tops the List

Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand

Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?

Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices

Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate

Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption

Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements

Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space

Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies

Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad

Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies

Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market

Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?

How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?

Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises

Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus

Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets

Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores

Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Table 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Middle Class & Upper Class Population Growth - CAGR (%) for the Period 2000-2015 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Table 6: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base

New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies



3. SMOOTHIES - AN OVERVIEW



What is a Smoothie?

Evolution of Smoothies

Smoothie Types

Type of Smoothies Based on Availability in Market

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies

Product Categories

Shelf Stable Smoothie

Powered Based Smoothie

Frozen Mix Smoothie

Individually Quick Frozen Smoothie

Smoothie Mixes

Smoothies vs. Juice

Table 8: Nutritional Analysis of Smoothies and Orange Juice

Nutritional Value

Benefits of Smoothies

Super Fruits Deliver Medicinal Benefits

5-A-Day Concept

Public Health Campaign

Contribution of Smoothies towards 5-A-Day Requirements

Concerns Related to Smoothie Consumption

Impact of Smoothies on Dental Health

Processing & Labeling

Packaging and Distribution

Types of Packaging

Aseptic Cartons

PET Bottles



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Packd Unveils Frozen Protein Smoothie Kits Range

Smoothie King Introduces Meal Replacement Smoothies

Dancing Blender Smoothie Introduces Bantigo Smoothie

Red Mango Unveils New Line of Fall Smoothies

Concord Foods Introduces Smoothie Mixes Range

Sunmagic Unveils Line of Cold-Pressed Smoothies

Boost Juice Bars Launches Anytime Brekkie Smoothie

Wildway Unveils New Range of Functional Smoothie Mixes

MOMA Foods Rolls Out Breakfast Smoothie

Barfresh Food Group Introduces New Smoothies for School Systems

Boost Juice Bars Rolls Out Coffee Dream Smoothie

Boost Juice Bars Launches Smoothies for Kids

Jamba Launches Two Watermelon Smoothies

Del Monte Fresh Introduces Smoothie Kits Range

FlapJacked Introduces Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix

Smoothie King Reintroduces The Activator Smoothie

Tropicana Debuts Morning Boost Smoothie

Jamba Unveils Super Blend Smoothies

Planet Smoothie Rolls Out Balanced Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie CafÃ© Unveils Four Powerpacked Smoothies

Bolthouse Farms Introduces Range of Cold-Pressed Smoothies

LEAP Debuts Instant Smoothie Bowl Powders

Health Lab Introduces Ready-to-Drink Protein Smoothies

Ceres Introduces Organic 100% Fruit Juices and Smoothies

Innocent Debuts New Look Smoothies

Jamba Juice Rolls Out Protein Smoothies Line

Nestle Introduces Nesfit Smoothie

Costa Launches Fruit Smoothies

Sir Fruit Introduces New Smoothies Range

FARMI PiimatÃ¶Ã¶stus Launches Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjazenka

Savse Rolls Out Purple Carrot Smoothie

Dunkin Donuts Releases New Fruit Smoothie

Smoothie King Introduces New Summer Hydration Smoothies

Jamba Juice Unveils Island Getaway Smoothies

Sweetie Pie Rolls Out Lactation Smoothie in Whole Foods Stores

RiceBran Technologies Releases NukaCha® Shake €˜n Go

CytoSport Rolls Out Two New Products under Muscle Milk® Brand

Borden Dairy Releases Lala Greek Yogurt Smoothies

Smoothie King Unveils new Veggie Avocado Pineapple LTO Smoothie

Dr. Smoothie Rolls Out ADDins with Three Functional Blends

Westlife & McDonald's Roll Out McCafe

Haitai Beverage Introduces Two €˜Sunkist Smoothies

Evolution Fresh Unveils Evolution Fresh Smoothies

Smoothie King Introduces King Cake Smoothie

Smoothie King Develops Immune Builder Smoothies

Jamba Juice Unveils Almond Milk Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie CafÃ© Launches New Smoothie Flavours

Inventure Foods Develops organic varieties of Strawberries Wild® & Razzmatazz®

Innocent Introduces Two Pure Fruit Smoothies

Dunkin Donuts Unveils Coolatta® Lite & Frozen Dunkaccino®

Bmore Organic Rolls Out Strawberry Skyr Smoothie

Smoothie King Launches New Smoothie €œPeach Papaya€

CafÃ© Coffee Day Rolls Out Slushes & Smoothies

Dannon & Evolution Fresh Introduces Evolution Fresh Smoothies

Starbucks & Danone Unveils Smoothie Line

Del Monte Unveils Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Daily Greens Introduces Green-Focused Smoothie Line

Stonyfield Organic Develops Organic Protein Smoothies

PepsiCo Rolls Out Naked Juice Smoothies

Planet Smoothie Develops New Smoothie Line



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Fazer Group Takes Over Froosh

Jamba Acquires Vitaligent

Vaaka Partners Acquires Stake in Jungle Juice Bar

Barfresh Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Aquarium of the Pacific

Bevolution Takes Over Dr. Smoothie Brands

Smoothie King Enters into a Partnership with Brooke Sweat & Emily Day

McDonald's Enters into a Partnership with Chobani

Kahala Brands Acquires Maui Wowi Hawaiian

Barfresh Enters into Agreement with PepsiCo



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (USA)

Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (USA)

Boost Juice (Australia)

Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar (UK)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)

Innocent Ltd. (UK)

Jamba Juice Company (USA)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (USA)

Naked Juice Company (USA)

Orange Julius of America (USA)

Planet Smoothie® (USA)

Red Mango, Inc. (USA)

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (USA)

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. (USA)

Surf City Squeeze® (USA)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (USA)

Suja Life, LLC (USA)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Smoothies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Rising Health Consciousness of Consumers Fuels Growth in the Smoothie Market

An Outline of Typical Customer Profile of Smoothies

Growing Economy Favors Increase in Smoothie Consumption

Table 12: Per Capita Disposable Income of Americans (2010-2017) (in $ Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smoothie Makers Experiment with New Ingredients & Blends

Healthy Food Choices of Americans Fuel Growth Opportunities for Smoothie Market

Consumers Shifting to Less-Sugar Smoothie Varieties

Conveying Nutritional Advantages of Smoothies - Essential for Increasing Consumption Levels among Boomers

Smoothies - A Regular Beverage for Millennials Rather than a Healthy Drink

Consumers Choose Smoothies to Consume Daily Recommended Vegetables

Customization Makes Smoothies Highly Appealing for Consumers

Growing Popularity of Smoothies in Restaurant Menus

Rising Popularity of Smoothies Bodes Well for Frozen Fruits Market

Smoothie Bowls and International Flavors - Innovations Designed to Entice Consumers

Acai Berry Juice - A Popular Consumer Choice

Smoothies - A Promising Segment in the Refrigerated Juice & Juice Drinks Market

Table 13: Refrigerated Juice Market by Segment in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apple Juices, Blended Juices, Ciders, Grapefruit Juices, Juice & Drink Smoothies, Lemonade Juices, Orange Juices, Vegetable Juices and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Leading Brands in the US Market for Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drink Smoothie Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bolthouse Farms, Bolthouse Farms C Boost, Naked Juice, Naked Juice Protein Zone, Naked Juice Superfood, Odwalla, Suja Essentials and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Functional Smoothies Gain Momentum

Table 15: Nutrients Available in Fruit Juices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Juice and Smoothie Bars Innovate to Stay in Competition

Competition

Table 16: Leading Players in the US Juice and Smoothie Bar Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Jamba Juice, Maui Wowi, Smoothie King and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Rise of Jamba Juice Brand in Recent Past

Smoothie King - A Strong Competitor

Smoothie CafÃ©: A Promising Company

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies: Leading Smoothie Bar Franchise

Robeks: Health Focused Smoothie Franchise

Fast Food Industry Majors Look to Grab a Share of the Lucrative Smoothies Pie

North American Smoothie Chains Look to Expand Presence in International Markets

FDA Relaxes Standards for Defining Smoothie

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies by Smoothie Type - Made-to-Order and Packaged Smoothie Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Historic Review for Smoothies by Smoothie Type - Made-to-Order and Packaged Smoothie Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: US 14-Year Perspective for Smoothies by Smoothie Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Made-to-Order and Packaged Smoothie Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



Market Analysis

Table 20: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Canadian Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



Market Analysis

Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



Market Analysis

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Historic Review for Smoothies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European 14-Year Perspective for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 27: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Italian Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Smoothies Market - An Overview

Growing Demand for Vegetable Smoothies

Changing Consumer Preferences Sustains Juice & Smoothie Bars Industry

New Startups Venture into Juice and Smoothie Market

Competitive Landscape

Table 33: Leading Brands in the UK Smoothie Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Value Sales for Innocent, Naked and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: UK Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



Market Analysis

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smoothies by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 41: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Chinese Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Smoothies to Benefit from the Growing Prominence of Healthy Living

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Indian Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia

Trend towards Healthy Livings Drives Smoothie and Juice Bars Market in Australia

Product Innovations/Introductions

Boost Juice (Australia) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Latin American Historic Review for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Smoothies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Innovations/Introductions

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Smoothies Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86) The United States (55) Canada (4) Europe (17) - The United Kingdom (9) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159778



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

