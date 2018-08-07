Global Smoothies Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market

DUBLIN, Aug 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smoothies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.





The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Made-to-order Smoothies

Packaged Smoothies

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (US)

Bolthouse Farms (US)

Boost Juice Bars Ltd. ( Australia )

) Crussh Juice Bars Ltd. (UK)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)

Freshns Quality Brands (US)

Innocent Ltd. (UK)

Jamba Juice Company (US)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (US)

Naked Juice Company (US)

Orange Julius of America (US)

Planet Smoothie (US)

Red Mango FC, LLC (US)

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (US)

Smoothie King Franchise, Inc. (US)

Surf City Squeeze (US)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)

Suja Life , LLC (US)

, LLC (US) TCBY Systems, LLC (US)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (US)

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth



Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell



Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth



Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market



Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market



Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth



Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth



Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market



High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes



Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market



Competitive Scenario



Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success







2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials



Customization Tops the List



Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand



Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth



Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?



Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices



Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate



Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption



Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements



Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space



Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies



Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad



Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies



Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market



Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?



How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?



Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises



Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus



Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets



Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores



Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market



Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects



Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth



Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base



New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies







3. SMOOTHIES - AN OVERVIEW



What is a Smoothie?



Evolution of Smoothies



Smoothie Types



Type of Smoothies Based on Availability in Market



Made-to-order Smoothies



Packaged Smoothies



Product Categories



Shelf Stable Smoothie



Powered Based Smoothie



Frozen Mix Smoothie



Individually Quick Frozen Smoothie



Smoothie Mixes



Smoothies vs. Juice



Nutritional Value



Benefits of Smoothies



Super Fruits Deliver Medicinal Benefits



5-A-Day Concept



Public Health Campaign



Contribution of Smoothies towards 5-A-Day Requirements



Concerns Related to Smoothie Consumption



Impact of Smoothies on Dental Health



Processing & Labeling



Packaging and Distribution



Types of Packaging



Aseptic Cartons



PET Bottles







4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Pack'd Unveils Frozen Protein Smoothie Kits Range



Smoothie King Introduces Meal Replacement Smoothies



Dancing Blender Smoothie Introduces Bantigo Smoothie



Red Mango Unveils New Line of Fall Smoothies



Concord Foods Introduces Smoothie Mixes Range



Sunmagic Unveils Line of Cold-Pressed Smoothies



Boost Juice Bars Launches Anytime Brekkie Smoothie



Wildway Unveils New Range of Functional Smoothie Mixes



MOMA Foods Rolls Out Breakfast Smoothie



Barfresh Food Group Introduces New Smoothies for School Systems



Boost Juice Bars Rolls Out Coffee Dream Smoothie



Boost Juice Bars Launches Smoothies for Kids



Jamba Launches Two Watermelon Smoothies



Del Monte Fresh Introduces Smoothie Kits Range



FlapJacked Introduces Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix



Smoothie King Reintroduces The Activator Smoothie



Tropicana Debuts Morning Boost Smoothie



Jamba Unveils Super Blend Smoothies



Planet Smoothie Rolls Out Balanced Smoothies



Tropical Smoothie Caf Unveils Four Powerpacked Smoothies



Bolthouse Farms Introduces Range of Cold-Pressed Smoothies



LEAP Debuts Instant Smoothie Bowl Powders



Health Lab Introduces Ready-to-Drink Protein Smoothies



Ceres Introduces Organic 100% Fruit Juices and Smoothies



Innocent Debuts New Look Smoothies



Jamba Juice Rolls Out Protein Smoothies Line



Nestle Introduces Nesfit Smoothie



Costa Launches Fruit Smoothies



Sir Fruit Introduces New Smoothies Range



FARMI Piimatstus Launches Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjazenka



Savse Rolls Out Purple Carrot Smoothie



Dunkin Donuts Releases New Fruit Smoothie



Smoothie King Introduces New Summer Hydration Smoothies



Jamba Juice Unveils Island Getaway Smoothies



Sweetie Pie Rolls Out Lactation Smoothie in Whole Foods Stores



RiceBran Technologies Releases NukaCha Shake n Go



CytoSport Rolls Out Two New Products under Muscle Milk Brand



Borden Dairy Releases Lala Greek Yogurt Smoothies



Smoothie King Unveils new Veggie Avocado Pineapple LTO Smoothie



Dr. Smoothie Rolls Out ADDins with Three Functional Blends



Westlife & McDonald's Roll Out McCafe



Haitai Beverage Introduces Two Sunkist' Smoothies



Evolution Fresh Unveils Evolution Fresh Smoothies



Smoothie King Introduces King Cake Smoothie



Smoothie King Develops Immune Builder Smoothies



Jamba Juice Unveils Almond Milk Smoothies



Tropical Smoothie Caf Launches New Smoothie Flavours



Inventure Foods Develops organic varieties of Strawberries Wild & Razzmatazz



Innocent Introduces Two Pure Fruit Smoothies



Dunkin Donuts Unveils Coolatta Lite & Frozen Dunkaccino



B'more Organic Rolls Out Strawberry Skyr Smoothie



Smoothie King Launches New Smoothie Peach Papaya



Caf Coffee Day Rolls Out Slushes & Smoothies



Dannon & Evolution Fresh Introduces Evolution Fresh Smoothies



Starbucks & Danone Unveils Smoothie Line



Del Monte Unveils Fresh Fruit Smoothies



Daily Greens Introduces Green-Focused Smoothie Line



Stonyfield Organic Develops Organic Protein Smoothies



PepsiCo Rolls Out Naked Juice Smoothies



Planet Smoothie Develops New Smoothie Line







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Fazer Group Takes Over Froosh



Jamba Acquires Vitaligent



Vaaka Partners Acquires Stake in Jungle Juice Bar



Barfresh Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Aquarium of the Pacific



Bevolution Takes Over Dr. Smoothie Brands



Smoothie King Enters into a Partnership with Brooke Sweat & Emily Day



McDonald's Enters into a Partnership with Chobani



Kahala Brands Acquires Maui Wowi Hawaiian



Barfresh Enters into Agreement with PepsiCo







6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)

The United States (55)

(55) Canada (4)

(4) Europe (17)

(17) The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

