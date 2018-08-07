Global Smoothies Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Annual Estimates & Forecasts - Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market
07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smoothies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smoothies in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Made-to-order Smoothies
- Packaged Smoothies
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (US)
- Bolthouse Farms (US)
- Boost Juice Bars Ltd. (Australia)
- Crussh Juice Bars Ltd. (UK)
- Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)
- Freshns Quality Brands (US)
- Innocent Ltd. (UK)
- Jamba Juice Company (US)
- Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (US)
- Naked Juice Company (US)
- Orange Julius of America (US)
- Planet Smoothie (US)
- Red Mango FC, LLC (US)
- Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (US)
- Smoothie King Franchise, Inc. (US)
- Surf City Squeeze (US)
- Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)
- Suja Life, LLC (US)
- TCBY Systems, LLC (US)
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth
Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth
Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market
Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market
Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth
Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth
Pepsi & Coca-Cola Compete Hard in Functional Smoothies Market
High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes
Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market
Competitive Scenario
Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials
Customization Tops the List
Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand
Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth
Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?
Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices
Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate
Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption
Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements
Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space
Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies
Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad
Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies
Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market
Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?
How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?
Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises
Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus
Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets
Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores
Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market
Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base
New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies
3. SMOOTHIES - AN OVERVIEW
What is a Smoothie?
Evolution of Smoothies
Smoothie Types
Type of Smoothies Based on Availability in Market
Made-to-order Smoothies
Packaged Smoothies
Product Categories
Shelf Stable Smoothie
Powered Based Smoothie
Frozen Mix Smoothie
Individually Quick Frozen Smoothie
Smoothie Mixes
Smoothies vs. Juice
Nutritional Value
Benefits of Smoothies
Super Fruits Deliver Medicinal Benefits
5-A-Day Concept
Public Health Campaign
Contribution of Smoothies towards 5-A-Day Requirements
Concerns Related to Smoothie Consumption
Impact of Smoothies on Dental Health
Processing & Labeling
Packaging and Distribution
Types of Packaging
Aseptic Cartons
PET Bottles
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Pack'd Unveils Frozen Protein Smoothie Kits Range
Smoothie King Introduces Meal Replacement Smoothies
Dancing Blender Smoothie Introduces Bantigo Smoothie
Red Mango Unveils New Line of Fall Smoothies
Concord Foods Introduces Smoothie Mixes Range
Sunmagic Unveils Line of Cold-Pressed Smoothies
Boost Juice Bars Launches Anytime Brekkie Smoothie
Wildway Unveils New Range of Functional Smoothie Mixes
MOMA Foods Rolls Out Breakfast Smoothie
Barfresh Food Group Introduces New Smoothies for School Systems
Boost Juice Bars Rolls Out Coffee Dream Smoothie
Boost Juice Bars Launches Smoothies for Kids
Jamba Launches Two Watermelon Smoothies
Del Monte Fresh Introduces Smoothie Kits Range
FlapJacked Introduces Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie Mix
Smoothie King Reintroduces The Activator Smoothie
Tropicana Debuts Morning Boost Smoothie
Jamba Unveils Super Blend Smoothies
Planet Smoothie Rolls Out Balanced Smoothies
Tropical Smoothie Caf Unveils Four Powerpacked Smoothies
Bolthouse Farms Introduces Range of Cold-Pressed Smoothies
LEAP Debuts Instant Smoothie Bowl Powders
Health Lab Introduces Ready-to-Drink Protein Smoothies
Ceres Introduces Organic 100% Fruit Juices and Smoothies
Innocent Debuts New Look Smoothies
Jamba Juice Rolls Out Protein Smoothies Line
Nestle Introduces Nesfit Smoothie
Costa Launches Fruit Smoothies
Sir Fruit Introduces New Smoothies Range
FARMI Piimatstus Launches Yoghurt Smoothies & Rjazenka
Savse Rolls Out Purple Carrot Smoothie
Dunkin Donuts Releases New Fruit Smoothie
Smoothie King Introduces New Summer Hydration Smoothies
Jamba Juice Unveils Island Getaway Smoothies
Sweetie Pie Rolls Out Lactation Smoothie in Whole Foods Stores
RiceBran Technologies Releases NukaCha Shake n Go
CytoSport Rolls Out Two New Products under Muscle Milk Brand
Borden Dairy Releases Lala Greek Yogurt Smoothies
Smoothie King Unveils new Veggie Avocado Pineapple LTO Smoothie
Dr. Smoothie Rolls Out ADDins with Three Functional Blends
Westlife & McDonald's Roll Out McCafe
Haitai Beverage Introduces Two Sunkist' Smoothies
Evolution Fresh Unveils Evolution Fresh Smoothies
Smoothie King Introduces King Cake Smoothie
Smoothie King Develops Immune Builder Smoothies
Jamba Juice Unveils Almond Milk Smoothies
Tropical Smoothie Caf Launches New Smoothie Flavours
Inventure Foods Develops organic varieties of Strawberries Wild & Razzmatazz
Innocent Introduces Two Pure Fruit Smoothies
Dunkin Donuts Unveils Coolatta Lite & Frozen Dunkaccino
B'more Organic Rolls Out Strawberry Skyr Smoothie
Smoothie King Launches New Smoothie Peach Papaya
Caf Coffee Day Rolls Out Slushes & Smoothies
Dannon & Evolution Fresh Introduces Evolution Fresh Smoothies
Starbucks & Danone Unveils Smoothie Line
Del Monte Unveils Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Daily Greens Introduces Green-Focused Smoothie Line
Stonyfield Organic Develops Organic Protein Smoothies
PepsiCo Rolls Out Naked Juice Smoothies
Planet Smoothie Develops New Smoothie Line
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fazer Group Takes Over Froosh
Jamba Acquires Vitaligent
Vaaka Partners Acquires Stake in Jungle Juice Bar
Barfresh Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Aquarium of the Pacific
Bevolution Takes Over Dr. Smoothie Brands
Smoothie King Enters into a Partnership with Brooke Sweat & Emily Day
McDonald's Enters into a Partnership with Chobani
Kahala Brands Acquires Maui Wowi Hawaiian
Barfresh Enters into Agreement with PepsiCo
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)
- The United States (55)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (17)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8t9qlw/global_smoothies?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets