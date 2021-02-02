Global SMS Marketing Software Market Outlook Report 2020-2027: Low Consumer Response Rate are Hampering Market Growth
Global SMS Marketing Software Market is growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019 to 2027
Increase in online shopping behaviour, growth in demand for marketing automation software, and availability of cloud-based solution at a low price are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, limited messaging space and low consumer response rate are hampering the market growth.
SMS marketing software is a tool that enables companies to plan and implement marketing campaigns via SMS. Mainly this software is used to deliver bulk messages to large recipients for the purpose of disseminating information such as product launch, clearance sales, exclusive offers, and birthday special offers in the concerned outlets or brand. This software offers a platform to customize and interactive web forms, thereby, increasing adoption of this software which drives the growth of the SMS marketing software market.
Based on the end user, the retail segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of e-commerce retailers that use text messages to inform customers about upcoming events, new offers, order details and status, and the launch of new products. Additionally, increasing implementation of location-based services in the retail industry to deliver an enhanced consumer shopping experience by providing them promotional SMS of offers based on their current location is also expected to positively impact the CAGR over the forecast period.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the proliferation of smart phones and increased internet penetration in the region. Moreover significantly rising number of smart phone users, high investment in telecom network development and awareness regarding SMS marketing software among enterprises are some of the factors projected to substantially drive the growth of the North America region.
Some of the key players profiled in the SMS Marketing Software Market include Appointment Reminder, Avochato, CallHub, Cytech Ltd, FirstHive, Mobile Text Alerts, Mozeo, LLC, SendPulse, SimplyCast, Teckst, Teradata, TextMagic, Target Everyone, TXT180, and Zingle .
