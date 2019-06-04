NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sneakers Market By Type (Adult Sneakers & Children Sneakers), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778896/?utm_source=PRN







Global sneakers market stood at $ 58 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 88 billion by 2024, on account of increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities and growing consumer inclination towards branded and high-fashion footwear.Sneakers are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise.



However, they are being used for everyday wear.

Different sales channels and rising importance of internet retailing is adding impetus to global sneakers market.Globally, sales of sneakers are also being pushed by a sneaker's identification with a specific athlete.



Sneakers have been part of the American culture; however, they have successfully implanted their presence across the world. Sneakers are in huge demand among people, especially from the younger age group.

In terms of type, global sneakers market has been categorized into adult sneakers and children sneakers.The adult sneakers segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of growing fashion consciousness among adults.



Moreover, increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities is anticipated to further aid the adult sneakers segment, globally.

North America accounted for the largest share in global sneakers market in 2018, owing to growing health-consciousness and need for physical fitness.Among the North American countries, the sneakers market was the largest in the US.



With changing lifestyle, consumers in the US prefer comfort over price, as a result, demand for sneakers is increasing across the country.Additionally, easy availability of innovative and customized sneakers is boosting the region's sneakers market.



Various new companies in the North American sneakers market have gained importance in the last few years.Skechers USA, for instance, became the second largest athletic footwear company in 2014.



The low price of Skechers' products has been the key factor for the company's growth in the US market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global sneakers market size.

• To classify and forecast global sneakers market based on type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sneakers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sneakers market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global sneakers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sneakers market.

Some of the leading players in global sneakers market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc. and China DongXiang.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global sneakers market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sneaker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Sneaker raw material suppliers

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to sneakers market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global sneakers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Adult Sneakers

o Children Sneakers

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Italy

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Thailand

- Australia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sneakers market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778896/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

