Global Sneakers Market to 2024 by Type (Adult Sneakers & Children Sneakers), Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail)
Nov 27, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sneakers Market, By Type (Adult Sneakers & Children Sneakers), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sneakers Market stood at $ 58 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to surpass $ 85 billion by 2024, on account of increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities and growing consumer inclination towards branded and high-fashion footwear.
Sneakers are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise. However, they are being used for everyday wear as well.
Different sales channels and rising importance of internet retailing is adding impetus to the Global Sneakers Market. Globally, sales of sneakers are also being pushed by a sneaker's identification with a specific athlete. Sneakers have been part of the American culture; however, they have successfully implanted their presence across the world. Sneakers are in huge demand among people, especially from the younger age group.
In terms of type, the Global Sneakers Market has been categorized into adult sneakers and children sneakers. The adult sneakers segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of growing fashion consciousness among adults. Moreover, increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities is anticipated to further aid the adult sneakers segment, globally.
North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Sneakers Market in 2018, owing to growing health-consciousness and need for physical fitness. Among the North American countries, the sneakers market was the largest in the US. With changing lifestyle, consumers in the US prefer comfort over price, as a result, the demand for sneakers is increasing across the country. Additionally, easy availability of innovative and customized sneakers is boosting the region's sneakers market.
Some of the leading players in the Global Sneakers Market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc. and China DongXiang.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights
4.1. Brand Recall (Unaided & Aided)
4.2. Sources of Information (Media Consumption)
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.4. Willingness to Spend
4.5. Preferred Point of Purchase
4.6. Influence of Social Media on Purchase Decision
4.7. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
5. Global Sneakers Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Adult Sneakers and Children Sneakers)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)
5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)
5.2.4. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. North America: Country Analysis
6.1.1. United States Sneakers Market Outlook
6.1.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1.1.1. By Value
6.1.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.1.1.2.1. By Type
6.1.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel
6.1.1.3. Pricing Analysis
7. Europe Sneakers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Sneakers Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. South America Sneakers Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East & Africa Sneakers Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers/Opportunities
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)
13.1.1.1. Nike Inc.
13.1.1.2. Adidas AG
13.1.1.3. ASICS Corporation
13.1.1.4. Puma SE
13.1.1.5. Under Armour, Inc.
13.1.1.6. New Balance, Inc.
13.1.1.7. Li Ning Company Limited
13.1.1.8. ECCO
13.1.1.9. China Dongxiang (Group) Co. Ltd
13.1.1.10. 361 Degrees International Limited
14. Strategic Recommendations
