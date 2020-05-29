Global Soap & Detergent Market 2020-2024 with an Impact Assessment of COVID-19 - Featuring Key Players Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble and Unilever

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soap and Detergent Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soap and detergent market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The soap and detergent market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging household spending, growth in middle-class expenditure, accelerating textile industry, etc. However, the market faces some challenges which create hindrance in the market growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are variation in raw material prices, and stringent regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of waterless car wash detergent & soap, life-style sectors of detergent fragrances, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the global soap and detergent market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel and Colgate Palmolive, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global soap and detergent market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by application and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed application and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global soap and detergent market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Soap and Detergent: An Overview

2.2 Development of Soap: An Overview

2.3 Evolution of Soap and Detergent: An Overview

2.4 Properties of Soaps & Detergents: An Overview

2.5 Soap & Detergent Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps and Other)

3.1.3 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

3.2 Global Soap and Detergent Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Homecare Detergent Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Industrial Soap and Detergent Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Homecare Soap Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.1.3 The US Soap and Detergent Market by Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps and Other)

4.2 The US Soap and Detergent Market: Application Analysis

4.2.1 The US Homecare Detergents Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Industrial Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.2.3 The US Homecare Soap Market by Value

4.3 Europe Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.4 Asia-Pacific Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia-Pacific Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.5 RoW Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 RoW Soap and Detergent Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.3 Social Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Regional Impact of Covid-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Household Spending

6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

6.1.4 Accelerating Textile Industry

6.1.5 Augmenting E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Growth in Middle-Class Expenditure

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Variation in Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Stringent Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Waterless Car Wash Detergent & Soap

6.3.2 Life-Style Sectors of Detergent Fragrances

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

8.1 Henkel

8.2 Colgate-Palmolive

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.4 Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9633k

