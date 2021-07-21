Global Soap and Other Detergents Market Report 2021-2030: Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare, Soaps, Body, Clothing, Laundry Detergent, Soap, Dishwashing Detergent, Toothpaste

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soap and Other Detergents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soap and other detergents market is expected to grow from $92.56 billion in 2020 to $95.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The market is expected to reach $108.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players in the soap and other detergents market are Procter & Gamble, Ecolab Inc, Unilever plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dial, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company and Lion Corp.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The soap and other detergents market consists of sales of soap and other detergents and related services for removing dirt from human skin, textiles and other solid surfaces. Soap and detergents are chemical compounds refers to surface active agents in general. These products are made from animal fats or vegetable oil and are used to clean a solid surface. Surface-active agents are categorized in four groups: anionic detergents, cationic detergents, nonionic on-ionic detergents and ampholytic.



The introduction of innovative new products is a key factor leading to growth of the soap and other detergent industry. Manufacturers continue to focus on innovative product development to meet the unmet needs of their customers. Companies are launching anti-allergy soaps and natural ingredients containing detergents that are widely adopted.

For instance, in 2019, Unilever, a British-Dutch consumer goods company launched new liquid detergent product under the brand Hindustan Unilever (HUL), 'Love Home and Planet', which is HUL's fifth fabric wash brand, thereby is driving the demand for the soap and other detergents market globally.



Soap and other detergent providers globally faced uncertain regulatory environment in the historic period. There are certain regulations governing at reducing the release of toxic chemical substances into the atmosphere during the manufacturing process of soaps and detergents. For instance, according to the US code of federal regulations (40 CFR), regarding the safety of the environment (part 417) comply with manufacturers of soap and detergent, which thereby restraints the soap and other detergents market.



With increasing water scarcity worldwide, soap and other detergent manufacturers are working continuously on creating opportunities for water-efficient laundry products. These water-efficient laundry products, require less water for rinsing as these concentrated detergents contains chemicals with less water dependent laundry ingredients. Furthermore, these products also cut down packaging and transportation cost for the manufacturers.

In August 2019, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) launched an ongoing premiumization strategy in the laundry category with the brand 'Love & Care'. The new brand is produced for washing premium fabrics like silk, fine cotton, and others. Thereby, are driving the market of soap and other detergents in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Soap and Other Detergents Market Characteristics



3. Soap and Other Detergents Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Soap and Other Detergents



5. Soap and Other Detergents Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Soap and Other Detergents Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Laundry Detergent

Soap

Dishwashing Detergent

Toothpaste

Others

6.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Body

Clothing

Others

6.3. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Homecare Detergents

Industrial Soap and Detergent

Homecare Soaps

Other

7. Soap and Other Detergents Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Ecolab Inc

Unilever plc

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dial

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Clorox Company

Lion Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

US Chemical

Ecover

FROSCH

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Nice Group

Nafine Chemical Industry Group

Zep Inc.

The Sun Products Corporation

State Industrial Products Corporation

Akzo Nobel Spg

Oralabs

Betco Corporation

The Original Bradford Soap Works

Den-Mat Holdings

Rose Raining

Kutol Products Company

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals

James Austin Company

Piedmont Chemical Industries

Amway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90t1yd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

