Global Social Assistance Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The global social assistance market is expected to grow from $1,431.8 billion in 2019 to $1,487.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1894.4 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global social assistance market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global social assistance market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global social assistance market.



Adult day care service providers are adopting the latest technologies to enhance service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearables', geo-fencing and thermostats. Geo fencing devices track medication, Alzheimer's wandering activity, inactivity, falls, and real-time health information, whereas thermostat regulates the temperature in a facility by turning on and switching of the heating system.



Also, sensors, voice activation, GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps, help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of patients. Major companies offering devices and solutions for adult care include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare. For instance, Ochsner, a leading non-profit health care delivery system, is using smartwatches and fitness bands to track senior citizens with chronic diseases.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider social assistance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The social assistance market section of the report gives context. It compares the social assistance market with other segments of the social services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, social assistance indicators comparison.

