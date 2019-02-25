Global Social Awards Have Started - It Will Award Influencers From all Over the World for the First Time

PRAGUE, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Social Awards (GLOSA), which search for rising stars in social media and award inspirational influencers, announces the first year of global awards. Winners in the total of four categories will be announced on the final gala night in Prague, Czech Republic on May 29, 2019. The public can submit nominations until the end of February. Voting opens in March on http://socialawards.global or via the Global Social Awards app. The awards ceremony will present candidates from Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia/Oceania.

Global Social Awards is the climax of Social Awards that show global trends and appreciate inspirational personalities and popular influences from the world of social media. Global Social Awards highlight interesting stories from social media that managed to attract fans from around the world.

The Global Social Awards host in 2019 will be supermodel Karolina Kurkova. She was born in the Czech Republic and she accepted the organizers' invitation with enthusiasm.

"It's a delight to be hosting the Global Social Awards event. I'm really looking forward to it," said Karolina.

The first year of the prestigious Global Social Awards was kicked off by popular poet Atticus and equally popular singer Justin Jesso.

"It's nice to be here in Prague. Global is the sign how the world is changing. It's not just countries but it is a global community, it is a social and global community, we all are sharing everything together now," commented Atticus.

"For me, social media is a tool where I can communicate directly with people who are affected by my music. I wanna move people with my music. I had such an amazing time in Prague. The audience was so fantastic and I was so grateful," said Justin Jesso.

Global Social Awards will announce the winners in four categories. They are based on the very essence of human emotions and on what good social media can bring. The categories stand against putting forms into boxes or division according to different social media, which get outdated over time. It is not important for Global Social Awards where a photo, video or text is published but it focuses on what this content or message induces and how it can positively affect people's lives.

Fun & Entertainment: Influencers who put a smile on people's faces, who entertain or spread joy and good mood.

Influencers who put a smile on people's faces, who entertain or spread joy and good mood. Social Impact & Change: Influencers who are positively improving the world, have the courage to lead by example and prove it by their actions.

Influencers who are positively improving the world, have the courage to lead by example and prove it by their actions. Inspiration & Influence: Influencers who inspire us in everyday life and stimulate creativity, originality and trends.

Influencers who inspire us in everyday life and stimulate creativity, originality and trends. Rising star: Newcomers in social media who seek new topics, original ways and their own space.

A modern conference called GLOSA Talks will be held as part of Global Social Awards where more than 20 personalities associated with the world of social media will met with influencers, marketers, distinguished guests from around the world, industry professionals, journalists and enthusiastic fans in open debates and meet & greets. The theme of 2019 is 'Social Media: Change and Future'.

The main idea of Social Awards is well represented by the #ThinkSocial hashtag, which aims to highlight the social outreach of the awards, to encourage interest in social issues and to promote positive values and support.

Schedule

Nominations December 1, 2018 – February 28, 2019

– Semi-final voting March 4 – 24, 2019

– 24, 2019 Final vote April 1 – 30, 2019

– 30, 2019 GLOSA Talks May 28, 2019

Awards ceremony May 29, 2019

