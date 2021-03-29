Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Markets, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Reach $244.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$244.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Social Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.7% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Listening segment is readjusted to a revised 46% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.8% CAGR



The Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.7% and 39.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.5% CAGR.



Social Mapping Segment to Record 42.1% CAGR



In the global Social Mapping segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 42% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

IBM Corporation

Jive Software, Inc.

Lithium Technologies, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Salesforce. com, Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Social Monitoring (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Social Listening (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Social Listening (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Social Mapping (Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Social Mapping (Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Social Measurements (Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Social Measurements (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Social Engagement (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Social Engagement (Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Social Middleware (Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Social Middleware (Solution) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Hosted (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Hosted (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

On Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

On Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS) (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS) (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Large Enterprises (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Large Enterprises (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpxljb

