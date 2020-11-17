Global Social Distancing Solutions Market by Technology, Gear, and Applications 2021-2026: General Human Being Tracking Market is Forecast to Exceed $9B by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Distancing Solutions Market by Technology, Gear, and Applications in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the ecosystem, solutions and applications comprising the social distancing solutions market. In addition to core technologies such as communications, devices, and sensors, the report analyzes smart protective gear, wearable sensing devices, smart physical devices, social distancing software and tools, smart accessories, and assistive communication technologies.



The report also assesses the factors that will drive a multi-billion-dollar social distancing solutions market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The publisher sees this market opportunity evolving in a post-vaccine world to prevent the spread of infection beyond those that are most at risk to encompass virtually everyone as the ability to track and trace becomes more widespread. The report includes social distancing solutions market forecasts for 2021 through 2026 as well as analysis of vendor strategies and capabilities to provide solutions. The research indicates these same solutions will have substantial value in a post-vaccine world with different use cases.

The combination of hardware, software, and accessories with advanced analytics and communications systems, represents the technological foundation of the social distancing solutions market. The ability to identify, monitor people may be used for various purposes such as enforcing social distancing rules and regulations. In addition, the same technologies are anticipated to be leveraged for solutions involving the identification and tracking of people who remain unvaccinated for a given infectious disease.



The post-pandemic era provides ample justification for persistent citizen identification and continuous tracking and tracing of location and social interactions. All the key technologies used are evaluated throughout this report, which includes radio communications with devices, optical analysis via video and still pictures, and even via advanced biometrics such as unique biological signatures and presence as may be detected by ubiquitous sensors with reads transmitted via IoT and evaluated via AI-enabled analytics.



Many of the technologies used for machine-related monitoring and analysis, such as computer vision for autonomous vehicles, shall be augmented for use in the social distancing solutions market in terms of identification, tracking, and tracing human behaviours. For example, real-world physical access is anticipated to be impacted in a big way due to the pandemic. Accordingly, the publisher sees a keen need for physical access controls, transforming how citizens travel, use public places, and interact with other people. These social distancing market technologies will provide the basis for solutions that enable tracking/identifying people for access to airports, parks, sporting venues, and other public places.



Relying upon the technologies, tools and techniques evaluated in this social distancing solutions market report, it is a given that citizens will be monitored and rules enforced using digital means. This goes beyond leveraging digital means to track movements in the physical world. This means that behaviours in the digital world, such as discussions on social media, will have bearing on anticipated social interactions. For example, the intent to engage in social activities that may lead to undesirable contact could be identified as part of social distancing solutions market applications.

Select Report Findings:

Non-anonymized tracking will predominate through 2026

The general human being tracking market will exceed $9B by 2026

by 2026 The social distancing solutions market as a whole will reach $33.1B by 2026

by 2026 Solutions include Physical Distance Management, People Flow Management, and more

The largest segment by far is an enterprise, driven by corporate spending to ensure compliance

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Social Distancing Technologies

2.2 Social Distancing Systems Framework

2.3 Social Distancing Market Overview

2.4 Citizen Monitoring: Identification, Detection, Tracking and Tracing

2.5 Regulatory Framework

2.6 Social Distancing Value Chain Analysis

2.7 COVID 19 Impacts for the Post-Pandemic World



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Hardware Technology Analysis

3.2 Software Technology Analysis

3.3 Hardware Accessories Analysis

3.4 Communication Technology Analysis

3.5 Application Paradigm Analysis

3.6 Industry Application Analysis

3.6.1 Consumer Sector

3.6.2 Enterprise and Industrial Sectors

3.6.3 Government Sector

3.7 AI-Assisted Application and AI Technology

3.8 Hosted vs. Cloud Deployment

3.9 3D Printed Market in Support of Social Distancing

3.10 Wireless Devices and Mobility Solutions in Support of Social Distancing

3.11 Internet of Things Solutions in Support of Social Distancing

3.12 Digital Health Passport



4.0 Social Distancing Solutions Company Analysis



5.0 Social Distancing Market Analysis and Forecasts



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



7.0 Appendix

