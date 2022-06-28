GLOBAL SOCIAL IMPACT AGENCY HIVE REBRANDS AS "WRTHY," EXPANDING ITS OFFERINGS IN NEW FUNDRAISING MODELS, PRODUCTS FOR PURPOSE, AND GAMING FOR GOOD

The Award-Winning Agency Will Continue to Develop Innovative Social Impact Strategies, Campaigns and Initiatives to Tackle Some of the Most Challenging Issues Facing the World Today

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive, the award-winning social impact agency announced today it will now be known as "WRTHY" as it expands its team, offerings and solutions for its clients. The announcement was made by co-founders Jenifer Willig, Sheila Roche, Erin Thornton and Katie Harrison, who started the company 5 years ago to focus their talent and energy exclusively on social impact. Since then, they have helped build some of the world's most impactful social initiatives and campaigns, including the award-winning LifePack (The Eleanor Crook Foundation), Pandemica (ONE), VOW to End Child Marriage , Give Bold #Get Equal (Women Moving Millions), and #Better4Kenya (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), among others.

As WRTHY, the agency will continue to help companies, organizations and individuals create measurable and sustainable social impact through strategy, advertising, branding, communications and new fundraising models, while expanding to include impact and organizational design, gaming and purpose-driven services to create positive impact at scale. WRTHY has team members around the world including New York, Nairobi, Lagos, Chicago, Boston, LA, and Paris, with teams collaborating and contributing to both local and global strategic solutions and campaigns for its clients.

"Over the past five years, we've seen significant growth in the scale and scope of our projects due to our dynamic, global team who help provide richer impact solutions for some of the most challenging issues of our time, from gender equality to child marriage, from poverty and preventable disease to the racial wealth gap," said Jenifer Willig, WRTHY CEO. "With an expanded leadership team, including new partner and Executive Creative Director Lew Willig and worldwide services, we're better positioned to help our clients deliver meaningful impact."

As the company's work garners awards and recognition from leading organizations, including Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, Cannes Lions, The Webbys, The Shortys, The Effies, Art Directors Club, and The One Show, the partners decided they needed a strong, unique name -- and recognized the founders' names perfectly represented the company's mission: Willig, Roche, Thornton, Harrison became "WRTHY," to reflect that the issues they tackle are critical and WRTHY of the world's time, attention and resources.

WRTHY has an impressive list of new partnerships, clients and campaigns including online safety, climate justice, access to education and women's economic security and their first foray into the metaverse building games that will raise funds and awareness to improve the future for kids. The company's mission is to humanize complex social and environmental issues, working across the private sector, public sector, foundations, NGOs and individuals.

Since its founding, WRTHY donates 10% of its profits to help create a more gender equal world.

