Global Social Media Security Market Study, 2020-2025 Featuring Major Players Proofpoint, ZeroFOX, Sophos, Trend Micro, Micro Focus, Broadcom, and RiskIQ Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Media Security Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social media security market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Factors such as rising utilization of social media apps amongst individuals around the globe, launch of several new social media apps that can access personal data of a user and the raising concern for threats and attacks on social media applications are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global social media security market.



Additionally, increasing concern for cybercrimes and cyber thefts around the world which is increasing consistently owing to the dynamic landscape of apps and technological advances that are prone to such threats at any point of time is raising the need amongst businesses around the world to increasingly adopt social media security services so as to protect the user information collected by them used for greater consumer experiences, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global social media security market.



The global social media security market consists of various segments that are segmented by type, application and by region. The application segment is further sub-divided into small & medium enterprises or SMEs and large enterprises or Les. Out of these, large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of around USD 2600 million by the end of 2025. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 1500 million during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global social media security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for around 16% market share in the year 2018, is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 500 million by the end of 2025. The market in the region is also further anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 300 million during the forecast period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global social media security market are Proofpoint, Inc., ZeroFOX, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro, Micro Focus, Broadcom Inc., RiskIQ, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Digital Shadows Ltd., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Social Media Security Service

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Social Media Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Social Media Security Market Size

2.2 Social Media Security Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.4 Key Trends for Social Media Security Markets & Services



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Social Media Security Revenue by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Sales Channels Analysis

4.2.1 Social Media Security Sales Channels

4.3 Social Media Security Customers



5 Social Media Security Sales Revenue by Regions

5.1 Global Social Media Security Sales Revenue by Regions

5.1.1 Global Social Media Security Sales Revenue by Regions

5.1.2 Global Social Media Security Sales Revenue Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Social Media Security Sales Revenue by Application

5.2.2 North America Social Media Security Sales Revenue by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Social Media Security Revenue by Type

6.2 Social Media Security Revenue Growth



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Social Media Security Breakdown Dada by Application



8 Key Industry Players

8.1 Sophos (UK)

8.1.1 Sophos (UK) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Sophos (UK) Social Media Security Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Sophos (UK) Social Media Security Service Description

8.2 Trend Micro (Japan)

8.3 Symantec

8.4 Micro Focus

8.5 Broadcom

8.6 ZeroFOX

8.7 RiskIQ

8.8 SolarWinds

8.9 Digital Shadows

8.10 Proofpoint

8.11 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

8.12 KnowBe4

8.13 Hootsuite

8.14 Centrify

8.15 Social Hub

8.16 Brandle

8.17 DigitalStakeout

8.18 Bowline Security

8.19 Social Sentinel

8.20 SecureMySocial

8.21 Hueya

8.22 CSC

8.23 CoNetrix

8.24 Crisp Thinking

8.25 CrowdControlHQ



9 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

9.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Risks/Restraints



10 Sales Revenue Forecast

10.1 Social Media Security Sales Revenue Forecast by Application

10.2 Social Media Security Sales Revenue Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Sales Revenue Forecast

10.3.1 North America Social Media Security Sales Revenue Forecast by Country 2020-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Sales Revenue Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Sales Revenue Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Sales Revenue Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Sales Revenue Forecast



11 Social Media Security Sales Revenue Forecast by Type



12 Key Findings in the Global Social Media Security Study



