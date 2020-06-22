Global Social Media Subscription Market Outlook 2020-2030 - COVID-19 Pandemic Expected to Boost Revenues as People are Spending a Significant Time on Social Media

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media Subscription Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social media subscription market is expected to grow from $55.7 billion in 2019 to about $64 billion in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the revenue of the subscription market as many countries are under lockdown and people are spending significant time on social media and availing several subscription options. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $103.7 billion at a CAGR of 16.8% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the subscription market in 2019.



Customers worldwide are preferring to watch their favourite content as and when they wish to from any place which is increasing the popularity of online content streaming. Customers stop subscribing to a service either voluntarily due to dissatisfaction from the service or involuntarily pertaining to payment issues termed as churn rate.



Major players in the social media subscription market are Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Blue Apron Holding Inc, Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc. (Ipsy), The Walt Disney Company, Hello Fresh, EdgeWell Personal Care (Harry's), PetSmart, Inc., Netflix, Flintobox, and Nature Delivered Ltd (Graze).



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider subscription market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The subscription market section of the report gives context. It compares the subscription market with other segments of the subscription market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, subscription indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Social Media Subscription Market Characteristics



3. Social Media Subscription Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Social Media Subscription Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Social Media Subscription Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Social Media Subscription Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Refill

Customize

Membership

4.2. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Segmentation By Payment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cash on Delivery

Online Payments

4.3. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Clothing & Fashion

Entertainment

Health & Fitness

Others

4.4. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Women

Men

Kids

5. Social Media Subscription Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Social Media Subscription Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



