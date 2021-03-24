Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing Report 2021 Featuring Cambridge University Press, Cengage Research, EBSCO, Elsevier, Informa, John Wiley & Sons, OUP, ProQuest, SAGE, Springer Nature

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Academic publishing is a business that is facing strikes of disruption while already navigating longer term transitions.

This report provides an overview and financial outlook for this important publishing segment based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance through 2020 with market projections through 2025.

The analyst has used the information they gathered through primary and secondary research to estimate company, market, geographic and individual delivery channel performance for 2020. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

The overall market and each market segment are divided into four content delivery channels: books, journals, online services (including abstracting and indexing) and other activities.

Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2021-2025 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

This exclusive analysis of market size and structure, including the impact of COVID-19

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

A discussion of other leading competitors that are important to a specific publishing activity or geographic market

Insight into the market for non-English-language publishing in the social sciences and humanities

Analysis of mergers and acquisitions

Exclusive market projections to 2025 by publishing activity and more.

Examples of some of the trends covered include:

The impact of open access in the social sciences and humanities

Social science and humanities research funding and library budget trends

The changing face of international SSH publishing

The challenges facing researchers in social science fields, including the use of big data and issues around peer-review and discoverability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

Definition of Social Science & Humanities Publishing

Social Science

Humanities

Definition of Social Science & Humanities Publishing by Media

Books

Journals

Online Content

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Other Activities

Elimination

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Primary & Secondary Research

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

What Are the Social Sciences & Humanities?

Key Facts & Trends

Research Funding in SSH Continues to Dwindle

There Is No Dominant Player

English Does Not Dominate in SSH, Though It Is Gaining

Journals Projected to Overtake Books as Largest SSH Publishing Activity in 2025

Journals Represent 37% of the Market

Big Deal Journal Packages Are Being Exchanged for Transformational Agreements

3. Social Science & Humanities Publishing Market

Introduction

Economist, IMF and Freedonia Group World GDP Snapshot, 2019-2021

Market Size

Books

Table Social Science & Humanities Publishing Market by Publishing Activity, 2018-2020

Journals

Online Content

Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services

Other Activities

Elimination

Social Science & Humanities Publishing by Geography

Language Splits & Major Publishing Hubs

Language Also Varies by Publishing Media

Currency

4. Leading Social Science & Humanities Publishers

Introduction

Leading Social Science & Humanities Publishers

Informa

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Publishing Strategy

Elsevier

Springer Nature

ProQuest

EBSCO Publishing

SAGE Publications Inc.

John Wiley & Sons

Cengage Research

Oxford University Press

Press Cambridge University Press

Press Other Leading Social Science Publishers

Books

Journals and Online Content

University Presses

Mergers & Acquisitions in the SSH Publishing Market

5. Trends & Forecast

Current Trends in Social Science & Humanities Publishing

SH Research Funding Is a Fraction of STM, Continues to Be Threatened

COVID-19 Cut SSH Book Output by Half

Open Access Books Are Building a Niche in SSH Publishing

Leading OA Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2020

New SSH Journal Launches Continue to Decline

Big Deal Journal Packages Are Being Exchanged for Transformational Agreements

Largest Transformative Agreements by Number of Publications Covered

Open Access Presents Challenges in SSH

The Changing Face of International SSH Publishing

Social Science & Humanities Disciplines Are Dynamic, Evolving

Social Science Researchers Face Obstacles Using Big Data & Other Quantitative Methods

Weaknesses in Peer Review Undermine Credibility of SSH Research

Publishing Success Rests on Discoverability

Market Forecast

Introduction

Social Science & Humanities Publishing Forecast by Publishing Activity, 2021P-2025P

Books Forecast

Journals Forecast

Online Content Forecast

Abstracting & Indexing Services Forecast

Other Activities Forecast

Elimination Forecast

Forecast of Leading Publishers

Leading SSH Publishers' Revenue Forecast, 2020-2021P

Companies Mentioned

Cambridge University Press

Press Cengage Research

EBSCO Publishing

Elsevier

Informa

John Wiley & Sons

Oxford University Press

Press ProQuest

SAGE Publications Inc.

Springer Nature

