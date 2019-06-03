Global Soda Ash Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.30% during 2019 - 2024

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Soda Ash Market. The Global Soda Ash Market has been analyzed By Product Type (Light, Dense), By Process Type (Natural, Synthetic) and By Application (Glass and Ceramics, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others). The Soda Ash market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, China, Mexico and Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The process segment of Synthetic Soda Ash has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing production leading to easy availability and increased used in glass industry. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global soda ash market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include expansion of foreign soda ash manufacturers in countries like India, China in conjunction with increasing usage of soda ash in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Soda Ash and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global soda ash market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



According to the report "Global Soda Ash Market (Volume, Value): Analysis By Product Type (Light, Dense), Process Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Glass and Ceramics, Soaps and detergents, Chemical, Metallurgical), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil)", global soda ash market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.30% during 2019 – 2024.



Scope of the Report

Global Soda Ash Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Soda Ash Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Light, Dense)

• By Process Type (Natural, Synthetic)

• By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional Soda Ash Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type (Light, Dense)

• By Process Type (Natural, Synthetic)

• By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, Mexico, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Soda Ash Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Tata Chemicals, Solvay, Ciner, Genesis Alkali, NIRMA Limited, Shandong Hai Hua, Ciech SA, Tangshan Sanyou Chemicals



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



